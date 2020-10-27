ScHoolboy Q Hints At New Album To Kick Off 2021

It remains a mystery when we can expect an album from Kendrick Lamar. The past week’s theories about his forthcoming project became even stronger after his interview with i.D. with Baby Keem. There’s no release date confirmed, though the president of TDE vaguely stated it would be coming “soon soon.”



In the meantime, it looks like Top Dawg Entertainment has already locked in a release for the top of 2021. ScHoolboy Q celebrated his 34th birthday working away at his follow-up to CrasH Talk. The South Central rapper shared a photo of himself by the studio board with two bottles of liquor tied together with red and black flags, sending his appreciation to everyone for their wishes. “THanks for all da love,” he wrote before confirming that he’s in album mode. “TOP OF THE YEAR,” he added with two thinking emojis.

It’s quite possible that ScHoolboy Q‘s release was also affected by the pandemic. Before COVID-19 hit, Q announced then later doubled down on the release of a new album in 2020 while on the CrasH Talk tour in Europe.

With Q seemingly locked in at the top of 2020, Reason became the only artist from the TDE camp to release a full-length project this year with New Beginnings. During a recent conversation with HipHopDX, he explained that the label was going through a “weird time.” This comment came shortly after Kendrick addressed rumors that he left TDE and months after SZA clarified comments about her label situation.

“Everybody knows we’re the best team in the league,” Reason said. “Everybody knows that, but with the mix of COVID, Dave Free leaving, Dot not dropping because of family things, and just all of that put us back a little bit. … To give some foreshadowing to it, I feel like the Warriors are going to be the best team in the league next year, and I feel the same way about us.”

