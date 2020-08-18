Rap Basement

ScHoolboy Q & The Miz Star In PGA 2K21 Ad

Posted By on August 18, 2020

ScHoolboy Q combines his twin loves for gaming and golf in this hilarious new ad for “PGA 2K21.”

Who’d have thought that ScHoolboy Q would go on to be associated with the beloved art of golf, going so far as to hit the links whenever he needs peace of mind? In any case, Q’s love of golf is well documented by now, to the point where he’s basically hip-hop’s defacto spokesperson for the sport — not that there’s much competition in that department. And seeing as his love of golf is nearly matched by his love of gaming, this latest ScHoolboy endeavor is nothing short of a match made in heaven.

ScHoolboy Q Golf

Rich Fury/Getty Images 

Today, Q took a moment to share a new commercial for 2K’s upcoming PGA Tour 2K21 video game, which finds him partaking in a heated tournament against golf pro Justin Thomas (who also lines the game’s cover art), actor Chris McDonald (who plays Happy Girlmore antagonist Shooter McGavin), and WWE’s own The Miz. Naturally, it doesn’t take long for the competitive spirit to take over, with heightened stakes leading to heightened tempers — all the while, ScHoolboy keeps the banter flowing, that dry and blunt humor that fans know and love. 

Check out the hilarious ad below, and show some love to ScHoolboy Q for proving that one can indeed do what one loves while securing the bag in the process. Interested gamers can look for PGA2K21 to arrive this Friday, August 21st, on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. 

Via HNHH

