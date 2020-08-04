Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses

He’s a hitmaker who is responsible for helping to create some of our favorite tracks and was even a keyboardist for The Roots, but there was a time when Scott Storch’s personal life placed his accomplishments in the shadows. The megaproducer’s life reportedly shifted in 2006 when he moved to Hollywood, California, and ran through upwards of $30 million in just six months. Other money troubles followed and soon, the multi-millionaire was filing for bankruptcy and in 2009, he checked himself into rehab.

Scott Storch has been clean and sober for a decade, ad now he’s paying it forward by launching his own rehabilitation center. The musician made the grand announcement on Instagram where he shared a clip of the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “I spent 8 years addicted to drugs and was able to get sober and rebuild my life. . Now it’s my turn to help save lives with my cannabis for healing rehab @theheavenlycenterofficial .”

The Heavenly Center is an alcohol and drug rehab center in Studio City, California, and uses a unique model of cannabis as a part of its recovery and healing structure. The center also offers courses in music production, instrumentals, internet and radio broadcasting, light therapy, food as medicine, and much more. He and his business partner Steve Label hope to end the stigma surrounding cannabis use.