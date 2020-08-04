Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
119
0
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
821
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses

Posted By on August 3, 2020

Scott Storch shared a video showing the ribbon-cutting ceremony of his new “cannabis for healing” rehab, The Heavenly Center.

He’s a hitmaker who is responsible for helping to create some of our favorite tracks and was even a keyboardist for The Roots, but there was a time when Scott Storch’s personal life placed his accomplishments in the shadows. The megaproducer’s life reportedly shifted in 2006 when he moved to Hollywood, California, and ran through upwards of $30 million in just six months. Other money troubles followed and soon, the multi-millionaire was filing for bankruptcy and in 2009, he checked himself into rehab.

Scott Storch, Rehab, Drug Addiction, Cannabis

Scott Storch has been clean and sober for a decade, ad now he’s paying it forward by launching his own rehabilitation center. The musician made the grand announcement on Instagram where he shared a clip of the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “I spent 8 years addicted to drugs and was able to get sober and rebuild my life. . Now it’s my turn to help save lives with my cannabis for healing rehab @theheavenlycenterofficial .”

The Heavenly Center is an alcohol and drug rehab center in Studio City, California, and uses a unique model of cannabis as a part of its recovery and healing structure. The center also offers courses in music production, instrumentals, internet and radio broadcasting, light therapy, food as medicine, and much more. He and his business partner Steve Label hope to end the stigma surrounding cannabis use.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
106 525 8
0
How Benny The Butcher Is Building The BSF Legacy From The Ground Up
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
119
0
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
106
0
How Benny The Butcher Is Building The BSF Legacy From The Ground Up
172
0
DJ Khaled Teases Upcoming “Khaled Khaled” Single
106
0
KXNG Crooked Talks Dr. Dre’s Impact On Eminem, 50 Cent, & Snoop Dogg
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Blacc Zacc 803 Legend
146
0
Travis Scott Stargazing
106
0
Lil Keed Feat. Lil Baby She Know
185
0
DaBaby PEEP HOLE
159
0
Russ One More Chance
159
0
BlocBoy JB Do What I Do
225
0
Tekashi 6ix9ine PUNANI
278
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

EarthGang “Top Down” Video
119
0
ALREADY
172
0
Kehlani “Can I” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
How Benny The Butcher Is Building The BSF Legacy From The Ground Up