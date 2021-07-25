Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

See Footage Of Kanye West In His Makeshift Studio At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Posted By on July 25, 2021

Kanye West appears to have set up his temporary studio in one of the locker rooms at Mercedes-Benz stadium.

Much to his fanbase’s chagrin, Kanye West didn’t release his tenth studio album DONDA on Friday, July 23rd, and according to Justin LaBoy and Malik Yusef, the earliest that eager fans can expect to hear the highly anticipated record is August 6th.

In the meantime, fans have gotten far more Kanye West content than they can likely handle, as the controversial artist recently popped up at an Atlanta United FC match at Mercedes-Benz, and to make matters even more strange, Mr. West has been confirmed to be living in the enormous Atlanta stadium until he finishes DONDA.

Thanks to The Shade Room, a new clip has surfaced that adds a lot more context into Kanye West‘s neverending album rollout and unorthodox living conditions. The video shows Ye jamming out to an upbeat song from DONDA, and from the looks of the footage, the veteran artist has further switched up his outfit from Thursday night’s listening event and set up his temporary studio in one of the locker rooms at the stadium.

Luckily, Atlanta United FC is currently embarking on a three-game road stretch following its game on Saturday, so Kanye won’t have to worry about moving over any of his expensive speakers for Josef Martínez and the gang until August 15. From what Ye’s close collaborators have been saying, DONDA should definitely be out by then, but honestly, the Hip-Hop community will just have to wait and see what happens.

Check out Kanye West’s studio session at Mercedes-Benz Stadium below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud