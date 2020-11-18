Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
146
0
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1403
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
834
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft

Posted By on November 18, 2020

Sheck Wes reveals that he’s officially eligible to be drafted in the NBA, reflecting on his journey in a celebratory Instagram post.

Though many have come to know Sheck Wes through his hit single “Mo Bamba,” a banger that catapulted him to stardom for a brief period, the Mudboy rapper has been nursing aspirations in a different field altogether. Having previously expressed a desire to play in the NBA, a natural endgame to the college basketball career he once enjoyed, Sheck Wes has officially taken the next step to make his dream a reality.

Sheck Wes NBA

FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The rapper recently took to Instagram to announce that he is officially eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft, reflecting on his journey in an extensive and humble post. “Damn… it’s really real, The 2020 NBA DRAFT,” he writes, alongside a slideshow of him putting in work on the court. “All my life I always wanted to follow my passion for music and basketball. Playing basketball and going to play pro in the @nba is something that I always strived for. Tonight that dream comes true!”

“I want to thank the @nba for their hard work with the growing the game and every team that gave me an opportunity to work out and talk with them,” he continues, though he doesn’t specify which squads those were. “I also want to thank my team and my fans for always being there! TUNE IN TO THE 2020 NBA DRAFT tonight !!!!” Given the potentially monumental career pivot that would occur should Sheck indeed be drafted, many fans were appropriately stunned by the revelation. At this time, only one other rapper has ever played in the NBA — that would be Percy “Master P” Miller, who played pre-season games for both the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors in 1998 and 1999 respectively.

With the 2020 NBA Draft set to transpire tonight, keep an eye out to see whether or not Sheck Wes, real name Khadimou Rassoul Cheikh Fall, finds himself making the cut. According to his listed stats, he’s boasting a height of 6’2″, a weight of 190, a reach of 7’0″, and the ability to sustain his words for an impressive duration

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kevin Gates Explains Why He’s So Happy: “I’m Not In The Streets Anymore”
79 525 6
0
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
146
0
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
66
0
Kevin Gates Explains Why He’s So Happy: “I’m Not In The Streets Anymore”
79
0
Kanye West & Lil Baby Shooting Video For “Hurricanes” Collab
132
0
KXNG Crooked Wants A Bigger West Coast Presence In Verzuz
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tierra Whack Peppers And Onions
93
0
Tierra Whack Feel Good
93
0
Key Glock All Of That
106
0
Russ Feat. Busta Rhymes Line Em Up
146
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert My Legacy
146
0
Hit-Boy Feat. Big Sean & Fivio Foreign Salute
265
0
Lil Pump Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
172
0
2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
238
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
291
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
Kevin Gates Explains Why He’s So Happy: “I’m Not In The Streets Anymore”