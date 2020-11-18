Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft

Though many have come to know Sheck Wes through his hit single “Mo Bamba,” a banger that catapulted him to stardom for a brief period, the Mudboy rapper has been nursing aspirations in a different field altogether. Having previously expressed a desire to play in the NBA, a natural endgame to the college basketball career he once enjoyed, Sheck Wes has officially taken the next step to make his dream a reality.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The rapper recently took to Instagram to announce that he is officially eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft, reflecting on his journey in an extensive and humble post. “Damn… it’s really real, The 2020 NBA DRAFT,” he writes, alongside a slideshow of him putting in work on the court. “All my life I always wanted to follow my passion for music and basketball. Playing basketball and going to play pro in the @nba is something that I always strived for. Tonight that dream comes true!”

“I want to thank the @nba for their hard work with the growing the game and every team that gave me an opportunity to work out and talk with them,” he continues, though he doesn’t specify which squads those were. “I also want to thank my team and my fans for always being there! TUNE IN TO THE 2020 NBA DRAFT tonight !!!!” Given the potentially monumental career pivot that would occur should Sheck indeed be drafted, many fans were appropriately stunned by the revelation. At this time, only one other rapper has ever played in the NBA — that would be Percy “Master P” Miller, who played pre-season games for both the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors in 1998 and 1999 respectively.

With the 2020 NBA Draft set to transpire tonight, keep an eye out to see whether or not Sheck Wes, real name Khadimou Rassoul Cheikh Fall, finds himself making the cut. According to his listed stats, he’s boasting a height of 6’2″, a weight of 190, a reach of 7’0″, and the ability to sustain his words for an impressive duration.