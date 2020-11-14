Rap Basement

Sheek Louch Recalls Suge Knight Calling His Mom’s House To Sign The Lox

Posted By on November 14, 2020

Before the group signed with Bad Boy, they weighed other options.

The Lox may have launched into the industry as Bad Boy artists, but Diddy wasn’t the only label executive looking to ink a deal with the New York rappers. Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch‘s careers began back in the early 1990s and they’ve been able to maintain as solo artists and as a group for decades. It was in 1995 when The Lox signed with Puff Daddy and his Bad Boy crew, and over the years we’ve heard stories of fallouts between the three rappers and their former label head.

They’ve all put that old animosity behind them, and in a recent interview with VladTV, Sheek Louch recalled those early days. He shared that aside from Diddy, there were a handful of others who were looking to lock down contracts with The Lox, including Suge Knight who called his mother’s house to speak with Sheek directly.

“Mary put Suge Knight on the phone—[he] called my mom house,” the rapper recalled. “That’s the time I’m like, Kiss go in the kitchen, use that phone. We like yo, what? You know the long cords and sh*t, come around looking at each other. Suge’s like, ‘I need y’all to come out here. Y’all sh*t is hot’ and yada yada. Before we signed with Puff. Crazy stuff.”

Do you think The Lox would have been better on Death Row than Bad Boy? Watch Sheek Louch walk down memory lane below.

Via HNHH

