Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on March 28, 2021

Get the vibes right with our latest R&B Playlist update.

It’s been a busy week in the world and thankfully, the stars of R&B always slide through with soothing vibes to close out your week or ease yourself into a new one. As usual, we’re back with our latest R&B Season playlist update to get you up to speed on everything that you should be checking out right now. Without further delay, here’s your breakdown:

It’s been nearly five years since “Broccoli” took over the summer but lots happened since. DRAM is no longer DRAM. The rapper announced in 2020 that he’d be dropping the moniker and using his real name Shelley moving forward. This week, Shelley returned with his new single, “Cooking With Grease” as he preps for the release of his self-titled sophomore album due out on April 16th. 

Along with new music from DRAM, we also got the latest drop from Gallant who came through with his new project, Neptune on Friday. Though released as a single, it was only right that we had the opening song, “Comeback.” on our playlist.

Finally, we got the latest single from Chiiild who dropped off “Sleepwalking” earlier this week.

Check out the latest update on our R&B Playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify. 

Via HNHH

