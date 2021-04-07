Shelley FKA DRAM Pushes Back Album In Honor Of His Mother’s Passing

Two weeks ago, Shelley (formerly known as DRAM) treated fans with the sultry new single “Cooking With Grease” and announced the release date for his long-awaited follow-up to Big Baby DRAM. Aptly titled Shelley FKA DRAM to signify the change to his stage name, Shelley’s sophomore was set to arrive next weekend on Friday, April 16. However, due to recently revealed personal reasons, Shelley has decided to push the project’s release back a little bit.

According to Shelley’s latest Instagram post, his mother sadly passed away last year, and she apparently played a major role in helping DRAM get the album ready for release. As a result, he has decided to delay the album’s release so that it drops on his late mother’s birthday.

“As some of you may know my mom passed away last year,” Shelley reveals in the Instagram post below. “Before she passed I played her my upcoming album and I begged her to promise she wouldn’t play it for anyone else.”

“She held her promise and took the music with her beyond this life,” he continues. “Her birthday is April 29th, so I’m pushing my album Shelley FKA DRAM’s release date to April 29th as not only my gift back to her, but my promise to play it for the world.”

In probably one of the most heartfelt reasons that an artist has decided to push an album back, Shelley’s forthcoming sophomore album Shelley FKA DRAM will arrive two weeks later than previously expected on Thursday, April 29, but at least the LVRN artist will be paying his respects to his mother in an incredible way.