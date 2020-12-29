“Sicko Mode” Becomes One Of The Most Streamed Songs Ever

Travis Scott and Drake have just earned another accolade to celebrate. Based on new streaming data, the duos collaborative single “Sicko Mode” has earned the distinction as one of the most-streamed songs in history. According to information from music data insider Chart Data, the joint single, which dropped in summer 2018, has now reached over 2 billion streams combined in the United States alone. This makes the single one of the most streamed tracks in history. The single has 1.3 billion streams on Spotify alone, making it Travis’ most streamed song and Drizzy’s third, behind “One Dance” and “God’s Plan.”

The song was released as the second single off Travis Scott‘s wildly successful third studio album Astroworld, which dropped in 2018 and featured guest vocals from other fan favorites like Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Gunna, 21 Savage, and others. “Butterfly Effect” served as the first single from the album, dropping an entire year before the follow-up single.

As for Drizzy’s most recent musical endeavors, the OVO leader has been working quietly behind the scenes, gearing up to release Certified Lover Boy, which has been rumored to be arriving since the summertime.

Congrats to Travis Scott and Drake for the newest accomplishment under their belt!