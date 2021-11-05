Rap Basement

Featured

Silk Sonic Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Album “An Evening With Silk Sonic”

Posted By on November 5, 2021

We’re really getting an album from Silk Sonic.

From the moment Silk Sonic, the duo consisting of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, released their iconic hit, “Leave The Door Open,” back in March, fans have clamored for a full-length effort from the two. 

And while .Paak and Mars teased the idea for some time, there was always an issue. As recently as August, it was believed that any prospects of an album had been pushed back to 2022. But within the last month, everything has changed.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Back in October, it was announced that An Evening With Silk Sonic, .Paak and Mars debut album as a collective, would be released on November 12. A week after that announcement, the pair revealed that a new single, to go along with “Leave The Door Open” and their summer record, “Skate,” would release a week before, on November 5. 

Well, today is November 5, and “Smokin’ Out The Window” is here, and “Smokin’ Out The Window” is perfect. And thanks to an Instagram post from Silk Sonic themselves, we now have a full tracklist for An Evening With Silk Sonic.

According to the IG post, the album is nine songs, and will feature the three records the duo has already released. An Evening With Silk Sonic includes just two features, Boosty Collins and Thundercat, but there has been speculation (thanks to a Bootsy IG post) that Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino might appear somewhere on the album. 


Yesterday, .Paak warned Hot 97 and Beats1 radio host, Ebro Darden, not to leak anything he had heard during secret recording sessions, but after hearing “Smokin’ Out The Window” and receiving a real, legitimate, 100% authentic, genuine tracklist for the new album, waiting just one more weeks for the blessing that will be An Evening With Silk Sonic doesn’t sound so bad. 

Check out the full tracklist below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Tracklist
1. Silk Sonic Intro
2. Leave The Door Open
3. Fly As Me
4. After Last Night (feat. Bootsy & Thundercat)
5. Smokin’ Out The Window
6. Put On A Smile
7. 777
8. Skate
9. Blast Off

Via HNHH

