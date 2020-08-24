Rap Basement

Singer Justin Townes Earle Dies At 38-Years-Old

Posted By on August 23, 2020

Justin Townes Earle has died at the age of 38-years-old.

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died, a statement posted to the 38-year-old’s official Facebook page confirmed, Sunday night.

Justin Townes Earle, DeathGary Miller / Getty Images

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” the statement on Facebook and Instagram reads. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.”

The social media post concludes with lyrics from Earle’s song “Looking For a Place to Land,” which read, “I’ve crossed oceans/Fought freezing rain and blowing sand/I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers/Just looking for a place to land” 

Earle, son of Steve Earle, has been an active musician since a teen. He played in his father’s touring band, the Dukes, but was let go while battling a drug addiction. Earle has been open about his history of drug abuse, saying that he survived five heroin overdoses by the time he was 21. In recent years, however, he says he has maintained sobriety. 

“It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it’s a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss,” Stephen King wrote on Twitter, Sunday night.

[Via]
Via HNHH

