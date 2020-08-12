Rap Basement

SiR Celebrates His First Plaque

Posted By on August 12, 2020

TDE’s own SiR celebrates a major milestone as he scores the first gold plaque of his career for “Hair Down.”

With a repertoire of high-quality music under their belt, Top Dawg Entertainment has retained a stellar reputation that lasts. And what’s more impressive, especially in today’s hyperspeed climate of instant gratification, is the fact that TDE remains patient. Sometimes even frustratingly so, as any Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, or Kendrick Lamar fan can attest. Yet there is something extremely admirable about a label willing to prioritize quality, even if it means holding out a little longer — that’s why you’ll never get tired of any of their artists and always end up wanting more. 

SiR Hair Down

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While many would argue that they remain uncontested on a hip-hop front, don’t sleep on TDE’s stacked R&B roster — a roster that includes Inglewood’s SiR, orchestrator of two excellent albums in November and Chasing Summer. Fans can attest to the quality of those projects, and now it would appear that SiR is being rewarded for his efforts with the first plaque of his career.

Today, the Inglewood singer took to Twitter to celebrate the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Hair Down” going gold. “My first Plaque,” he writes. “Thank you God!!!!!” The first, but certainly not the last. Don’t be surprised to see “Hair Down” continue to climb — at the end of 2019, we concluded that it was among the top ten best songs of the year, and the shine has yet to dull with time — not even close. Congratulations to SiR for this much-deserved accomplishment, and here’s to many more to come. 

Via HNHH

