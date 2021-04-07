Ski Mask The Slump God Is Planning To Drop 3 Projects This Year

New music from Ski Mask The Slump God is on the way, and there may be much more than fans originally hoped for.

Yesterday, the Broward County, Florida artist took to Twitter to give his fans a major update. After quickly apologizing to his followers for the seemingly endless wait for new music following the release of his debut album Stokely in 2018, Ski Mask assured his fans that new music is heading their way this year.

However, Ski Mask The Slump God isn’t just prepping the release of one project. In the tweet below, the Stokely artist reveals that he is working towards dropping three new projects in 2021, joining the ranks of artists like Mac Miller — who once announced that he would release four albums over the course of 2014 — and Kanye West — who aimed to follow-up 2016’s The Life of Pablo with two additional albums before the year’s end.

In the tweet, Ski Mask simply writes, “Sorry For The Wait Man But I’m Aiming To Drop 3 Projects This Year.” Nearly 12 hours following that tweet, Ski Mask has yet to expound upon his shocking statement, so as of now, there are no release dates or potential album titles for fans to get hyped over. However, the promise of new music from Ski Mask The Slump God is probably enough.

As seen with Mac Miller and Kanye West, not too many mainstream artists are able to drop three projects within one calendar year, regardless of how much they want to. Do you think that Ski Mask will be able to pull it off?