Roddy Ricch Reveals Travis Scott Collab Is On The Way
93
0
The Alchemist Welcomes His First Child During Christmas Weekend
66
0
Skylar Grey Shows Eminem Love For Doubling Her Spotify Streams

Posted By on December 28, 2020

Skylar Grey thanks Eminem for nearly doubling her Spotify monthly listeners.

2020 has been a tumultuous year for the music industry in terms of concerts and touring, but despite all the setbacks, Eminem is having a great year. Surprisingly, this year somehow managed to produce a number of great works, so much so that Eminem mega-fans were able to accurately guess that their fav would be dropping not one, but two full-length projects.

Not only did Em’ release a two-part album back to back, but projects that are considered some of the best this year, especially from Slim Shady fans who consider Music To Be Murdered By and Music To Be Murdered By: Side B, some of his best work to date.

On “Side B”, Shady pairs off with the singer-songwriter from Wisconsin, Skylar Grey, who he worked with over 10 years ago on his Recovery album, that included one of Eminem‘s biggest songs, the Rihanna crooned chart-topper “Love The Way You Lie.” 


Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Now, Grey is featured on the track “Black Magic” off of the latter half of Em’s two-part album and she’s showing her gratitude to him for her new fans and a measurable increase in her Spotify monthly listeners. “I want to take this moment to publicly express my gratitude for Marshall and everything he has done for me in the past 10 years”, Grey shares. 

Something tells me, this is far from the last collab we’ll be hearing from these two. 

Via HNHH

