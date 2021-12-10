Rap Basement

Slim 400 Honored Young Dolph In Eerie Final Post

Posted By on December 10, 2021

The post was promoting Slim 400’s song with Young Dolph, which eerily shows both of their names on a tombstone on the cover.

Los Angeles-based rapper Slim 400, a close affiliate of YG, was shot and killed in his hometown this week, prompting local rappers including The Game, and even an LAPD detective, to tell tourists to stay away from the city as crime rates are surging. Law enforcement in LA is also reportedly fearful of any retaliatory violence in the wake of Slim’s murder. Slim was 33-years-old at the time of his death.

As the hip-hop community mourns the loss of yet another famous rapper just weeks after Memphis superstar Young Dolph was shot and killed, Slim 400’s final post on social media has resurfaced and it’s very eerie.

In the rapper’s last-ever addition to his Instagram Stories, he reposted a fan listening to his song “Shake Back” with Young Dolph, which was released in 2020. On the cover artwork of the single, both of the rappers’ names are written on a tombstone in a cemetery. “R.I.P. [dolphin emoji],” wrote Slim on the post. Hours later, he was killed himself.

Slim 400 has been remembered by the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Mozzy, Kamaiyah, Jay 305, and more. The rapper had just released new music the same week of his death, dropping the video for “Caviar Gold (IceWata)” and promoting it in his final feed post on Instagram.

Long live Slim 400.

Via HNHH

