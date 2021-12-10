Slim 400 Murder Caught On Video: Report

Los Angeles-based rapper Slim 400, a close affiliate to YG, was shot and killed this week in a horrific incident that appears to have been a targeted attack. As LA-based rappers, as well as an LAPD detective, have come forward to warn tourists of the crime surge in the city right now in the wake of Slim’s murder, a video of the artist’s shooting has reportedly surfaced online, showing his final moments.

The brazen attack video has reportedly been confirmed by law enforcement sources to show the murder of Slim 400. In the video, you can see the suspect walk up a driveway with his gun drawn before approaching the driver’s side of a vehicle, in which Slim was seated. The rapper seemingly exits the vehicle and gets shot at a few times. He crawls toward the shooter, who backs away to the street, as more shots are heard.

According to TMZ, Inglewood police responded to a call of shots fired and found the rapper in bad shape in the driveway. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.



This is yet another horrific moment for hip-hop fans after so soon after saying goodbye to Young Dolph a few weeks ago, due to similar circumstances.

Watch the video at the link below at your own discretion, as it shows the moment Slim 400 was shot and killed. Long Live Slim 400.

