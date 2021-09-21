Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Isaac Flame Flame God
926
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
874
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

“Slime Language 2” Officially Goes Gold

Posted By on September 21, 2021

Young Thug’s imprint Young Stoner Life’s second project has gone gold.

When Young Thug, Gunna and the rest of Young Stoner Life came together for Slime Language 2, there was a feeling it was going to be a special project. And when the album, showcasing YSL artists Unfoonk, Karlae, Yung Kayo, and Yak Gotti dropped back in April, it debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Songs like “Diamonds Dancing” featuring Travis Scott, “Proud of You” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Solid” featuring Drake, as well as multiple features from the WIZRD himself (Future) were a huge draw and with the YSL army doing its thing, kept a lot of fans around to hear what the collective had to offer. 

Now, nearly seven months later, Slime Language 2 has gone gold, selling over 500,000 units in the United States.

In sharing the album’s achievement on his Instagram page, DJ Akademiks acknowledged that Thugger is on a hell of a run in the last calendar year. Boasting a #1 album with Slime Language 2, two #1 records with features on Travis Scott’s “Franchise” and Drake‘s “Way 2 Sexy,” (the So Much Fun rapper also appeared on “Remote Control” from Kanye West‘s Donda album) a supposed album around the corner and now this, a gold certification, Ak was justified in saying that if Young Thug really drops a project next month, he has to be in consideration for artist of the year. 

Punk, the titled of Young Thug‘s upcoming studio album, is set to release on October 15, according to Thugger’s IG and a t-shirt he wore during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert in July. Do you agree with Akademiks that, when mid-October rolls around and we are blessed with a full-length album from Young Thug, that he will have to be put into the artist of the year conversation? Let us know in the comments. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238 525 18
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212
0
Omarion Says It “Would Be Dope” To Appear On “Verzuz” With Chris Brown
476
0
SZA Says TDE’s Punch Told Her She’s “Losing [Her] Individuality”
172
0
Hitmaka Gets New EMPIRE Gig As Vice President Of A&R
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Roy Woods Essence (RoyMix)
172
0
BlueBucksClan When? Where?
159
0
22Gz Retaliation
132
0
Smooky Margielaa Feat. A$AP Rocky BALLERINA
172
1
Travie McCoy Love Me Back To Life
265
0
Lucky Daye Over
265
0
T-Shyne & Young Stoner Life 30 For 30
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

G Herbo “Stand The Rain (Mad Max)” Video
199
0
Roc Nation’s Bodega Flee Explains Club Scene In NYC & Miami
199
0
EST Gee feat. Lil Durk “In Town” Video
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
Omarion Says It “Would Be Dope” To Appear On “Verzuz” With Chris Brown