Snapchat Filter Morphs NBA YoungBoy Into Tupac: Twitter Reacts

Although he’s one of the most polarizing young artists in the music industry, NBA YoungBoy has a steady grip on the young generation of Hip-Hop enthusiasts. Within the past few months alone, the Baton Rouge artist has welcomed his latest child with Yaya Mayweather and reportedly become the center of an FBI investigation, but even throughout his ups and downs, NBA YoungBoy is one of the most unstoppable forces in rap today.



Gary Miller/Getty Images

In a recently leaked clip, NBA Youngboy is seen shooting a music video for an unnamed song, and the rapper appears to be channeling another controversial and legendary figure in rap: Tupac. In the clip, NBA is seen rocking a bald head, a ’90s-style sweater, and a full goatee. Of course, Twitter users were quick to respond to the Top artist’s surprising new look.

Yet as we’ve seen with Tessica Brown’s Gorilla Glue fiasco, the internet is truly undefeated, and the aforementioned video, like countless others circling social media, isn’t exactly what it seems. Many users pointed out that the 38 Baby artist’s new look was simply the result of a Snapchat filter, causing mixed reactions from fans.

Although it would have been interesting to watch, it appears that a Tupac-inspired NBA YoungBoy isn’t on the way after all. Seeing as NLE Choppa just released a music video that saw the Memphis rapper recreating iconic Tupac imagery, would you have been excited about a potential music video in which NBA YoungBoy would be doing the same?