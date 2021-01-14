Rap Basement

Snapchat To Terminate Trump's Account On Inauguration Day
Jay-Z & The Weeknd Give Belly's New Album "Seal Of Approval"
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
Wiz Khalifa
Snapchat To Terminate Trump’s Account On Inauguration Day

Posted By on January 13, 2021

Snapchat will terminate Trump’s Snapchat account “interest of public safety.”

Donald Trump is running out of social media platforms to turn to. Last week’s insurrection on Capitol Hill, which left five people dead, has gotten the president impeached. Twitter removed him before other tech giants followed with the latest being Snapchat. A rep for Snap confirmed that they will be permanently banning Trump from the platform in the “interest of public safety.”


David Becker/Getty Images

Trump’s now no longer allowed to use Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, as well, and YouTube recently revealed that they’d be suspending his page for a week for a video that they said is in violation of its policies prohibiting the encouragement of violence. This all stems from the riot as well as his poor handling of the situation.

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long-term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community,” a Snapchat rep said in a statement to Variety. “In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”

Trump’s account was initially suspended last week but the latest development from the company reveals thathis account will be terminated come Inauguration Day on Jan. 20th. 

Via HNHH

Jay-Z & The Weeknd Give Belly's New Album "Seal Of Approval"
Rowdy Rebel Links Up With Sheff G
Snapchat To Terminate Trump's Account On Inauguration Day
Jay-Z & The Weeknd Give Belly's New Album "Seal Of Approval"
Rowdy Rebel Links Up With Sheff G
Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success"
"Whoopty" Rapper CJ Signs With Warner Records
Emotional Oranges Feat. Chiiild Bonafide
Calboy Beatbox Freestyle
Smoke DZA Feat. Conway Lavish
The Lox Feat. Lil Kim & DMX Money, Power, & Respect
Lil West TMZ!
Nyck Caution Feat. Denzel Curry Bad Day
Doe Boy & Veeze NCAA
2KBABY Explains Why He Keeps His PS5 Controller On Him At All Times
French Montana Feat. Jack Harlow, Lil Durk "Hot Boy Bling" Video
King Von "Armed & Dangerous" Video
