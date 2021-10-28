Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

NBA YoungBoy Alleged House Arrest Rules Surface: Report
304
0
Snoop Dogg Admits His Comments About Eminem Were “Out Of Pocket”
304
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3851
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1032
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Snoop Dogg Admits His Comments About Eminem Were “Out Of Pocket”

Posted By on October 27, 2021

There seemed to be a bit of tension between the Rap icon friends last year, and Snoop speaks on his conversations with Em since that time.

In just a few weeks, Snoop Dogg will deliver The Algorithm, and while this is a highly anticipated project, the Rap icon’s moment has been interrupted by the death of his mother. Snoop has been transparent regarding his mother’s health issues, and since she passed, his famous friends have sent their condolences in droves.

Snoop Dogg appeared on The Breakfast Club this morning (October 27), and not only did he speak about grieving this recent loss, but he addressed other controversial issues that have arisen in recent years, including his comments about Eminem.

Snoop, Eminem
Kevin.Mazur / Getty Images

Back in May 2020, Snoop explained that Eminemwasn’t a Top 10 rapper, causing confusion among fans, because he had previously called Eminem Rap royalty. What ensued was a subliminal back and forth of sorts with others like Method Man weighing in on the division and Daz Dillinger even chiming in with his reactions to the tension.

Now, it seems that Snoop is regretful for the animosity. “I love Eminem, and the thing is that, we love Hip Hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers so that was supposed to trigger that in him,” said Snoop. “But we brothers and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and how we get down.”

“We had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other and the way we need to talk in public about each other,” Snoop continued. “I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him and I let him know I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain’t perfect. I’m still dumb.”

Watch the clip and Snoop’s full interview with The Breakfast Club below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

NBA YoungBoy Alleged House Arrest Rules Surface: Report
304 525 23
0
Snoop Dogg Teases Dr. Dre’s Involvement In “Grand Theft Auto”
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

NBA YoungBoy Alleged House Arrest Rules Surface: Report
304
0
Snoop Dogg Admits His Comments About Eminem Were “Out Of Pocket”
304
1
Snoop Dogg Teases Dr. Dre’s Involvement In “Grand Theft Auto”
212
0
Juice WRLD’s New Single “Already Dead” Release Date Announced
1496
0
Drake Flexes $2.2M Richard Mille Watch For His “Easy Money Year”
556
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kush My Slime
79
0
HVN MARINE
106
0
Almighty Jay On My Soul (Remix)
159
0
Nino Man Who Want Smoke Remix
93
0
Wavy Navy Pooh Before I Go (Freestyle)
132
0
Amy Winehouse Feat. Ghostface Killah You Know I’m No Good (Ghostface UK Version)
212
0
HVN MARINE
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

My Favorite Color “MAYDAY” Video
146
0
Eli Fross Feat. Lil Zay Osama “Mad Max” Video
132
0
Snoh Aalegra Feat. Tyler, The Creator “NEON PEACH” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

NBA YoungBoy Alleged House Arrest Rules Surface: Report
Snoop Dogg Admits His Comments About Eminem Were “Out Of Pocket”
Snoop Dogg Teases Dr. Dre’s Involvement In “Grand Theft Auto”