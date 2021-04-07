Rap Basement

Snoop Dogg Announces “From The Streets 2 Tha Suites” Release Date

Posted By on April 7, 2021

Just in time for Snoop’s favorite holiday.

In the past decade of Snoop Dogg‘s illustrious career, he’s expanded into the world of wine and cannabis further, landed a few high-profile roles in both film and television, and of course, became a grandfather, all while releasing new music consistently. Since 2011, the Long Beach rapper has offered seven albums to date which have shown all sorts of glimpses into his artistry with projects focused on reggae, funk, and gospel music.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Following the release of Friday’s “Roaches In My Ashtray,” Snoop has unveiled an official date for the release of From The Streets 2 Tha Suites. Given the title of his latest single, it would only make sense that his new album would be released on 4/20. The rapper shared the date with official cover art for the project that includes the skyline of Los Angeles and four blue shoes including a Chuck Taylor sneaker.

The rapper’s new project will serve as the follow-up to 2019’s I Wanna Thank Me which took its title from his speech at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame induction. Snoop’s found himself back into a solid groove with his latest releases that simultaneously highlight his skill and a self-awareness to his position as an OG. 

We’re excited to hear what Snoop Dogg has on his next project. What artists or producers do you want to hear Snoop work with on From The Streets 2 Tha Suites.

Via HNHH

