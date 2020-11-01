Rap Basement

Snoop Dogg Announces New Album “Take It From A G”

Posted By on October 31, 2020

Snoop will never stop making music.

Snoop Dogg is a legend, and his music catalog spans decades. The veteran rapper has recently ventured into the genres of gospel and reggae before finally circling back to hip-hop. Although we enjoyed watching Snoop’s musical and spiritual growth, it feels good to have him back on beats dropping bars. And we will be getting many, many more bars in the near future. The Doggfather himself took to Instagram to announce that he is getting ready to drop a new project. 

Snoop left no caption on his IG post, but blessed fans with a video and snippet of a track off the new project. The clip begins with a photo of Snoop posted up on an old school ride. The wall behind has text announcing the new album, Take It From A G, and reveals that the album will touch down in December 2020. Audio in the snippet praises the Lakers, and the video coincides with a decked out purple and gold ride that performs hydraulic acrobats as a new Snoop track blares from the system. The Lakers recently earned their 17th championship, tieing the Celtics for most championship wins of all time. Take it From A G will be the follow up to last year’s I Wanna Thank Me. 

Via HNHH

