Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
79
0
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
715
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
701
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Wife For “F*ckin’ ‘Round With That Lame B*tch”

Posted By on July 14, 2020

Problem’s “Don’t Be Mad At Me” remix ft. Snoop Dogg and Freddie Gibbs seemingly allude to the Celina Powell controversy.

Today, Problem released the remix to “Don’t Be Mad” ft. Snoop Dogg and Freddie Gibbs. Though many took it for a celebration of two of West Coast’s finest and Gangsta Gibbs joining forces for a massive remix, a few people overlooked Snoop’s verse which seemingly addressed the Celina Powell scandal. 

“I’m tired of sayin’ sorry for the same shit
Damn near lost my queen, fucking ’round with that lame bitch
Ashamed of myself ’cause I shamed you
Good or bad, right or wrong, we always bang through.”

Though no names were mentioned, Snoop Dogg’s found himself entangled in the scandals over Celina Powell over the years. Given just how recently Snoop and Celina’s affair resurfaced into the public discourse, it would only make sense that the “lame bitch” is in reference to the self-proclaimed “Black Widow.”

In 2018, she attempted to “expose” Snoop Dogg for having an affair with her before he flipped the scandal on her as if it were part of some massive investigative reality show called Clout Chasers. That show has not launched nor has there been an update since then. 

It was 6ix9ine who reignited the flame earlier this year after the two got into a back-and-forth on social media. Tekashi shared a video of an alleged encounter Celina had with Snoop Dogg. Clearly, this verse was meant to be a public apology for even having to deal with this mess.

Check out the track below. Who do you think had the best track on the song?

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
79 525 6
0
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
79
0
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
93
0
Akademiks Says It’s “Fake News” That He’s Been Fired, Calls Out “Hating Ass N*ggas”
79
0
HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: ATM
79
0
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Wife For “F*ckin’ ‘Round With That Lame B*tch”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

ICECOLDBISHOP & Kenny Beats Trick Daddy
132
0
Sinead Harnett Feat. VanJess & Masego Stickin
119
0
Phresher Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & Fivio Foreign All The Smoke 2.0
172
0
Problem Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg Don't Be Mad At Me (Remix)
132
0
Jeru The Damaja POWER
146
0
Jay Worthy Feat. Krayzie Bone & Shlohmo Ride
225
0
Rejjie Snow Feat. MF Doom & Cam O'Bi Cookie Chips
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Juice WRLD “Wishing Well” Video
199
0
Future “Ridin Strikers” Video
159
0
City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
582
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
Akademiks Says It’s “Fake News” That He’s Been Fired, Calls Out “Hating Ass N*ggas”