Snoop Dogg Appears To Sub Eminem In Song Preview

Posted By on January 6, 2021

With allusions to “Curtain Call,” “Kamikaze,” and “Superman,” many have speculated that Snoop Dogg’s recent song preview features a few subliminal shots at Eminem.

Fans of the Aftermath movement as well as the legendary Up In Smoke tour roster have been forced to contend with a distressing state of affairs. For one, Dr. Dre was recently admitted to the hospital following a brain aneurysm, prompting a wave of support from the hip-hop community. Not only that, but two of his proteges — Eminem and Snoop Dogg — have been embroiled in a feud, albeit one that appears to be intensifying at a concerning rate. 

The situation escalated after Eminem responded to a Snoop Dogg Breakfast Club interview, during which the legendary Doggfather spoke on Em’s music in a dismissive fashion. Unimpressed by Snoop’s perceived disrespect, Em went on to respond on “Zeus,” a fan-favorite track off his recent Music To Be Murdered By. He also opened up about his decision to address Snoop’s commentary, explaining that he felt betrayed by a longtime member of his team. Alas, Snoop did not appear pleased with Em’s airing of grievances, offering up a warning shot on Instagram. 

In the wake of the divide, many have found themselves reluctant to pick sides — especially when the Aftermath team (though Snoop was never signed, he remains an honorary member) is much stronger while standing united. Ever the level-head, KXNG Crooked took to Instagram to offer a word of warning, maintaining that a possible Eminem and Snoop Dogg beef would have negative fallout on hip-hop culture. And while it doesn’t exactly seem like this one will escalate to a point of no return, Snoop did fan the flames with an interesting song preview.

 

As pointed out by Shady Records news page Southpawer, Snoop’s recent snippet featured many lyrics that could have been interpreted as Slim Shady Subliminals. For one, he prefaced the preview by declaring “that n***a better leave me alone,” leaving many to interpret that as yet another warning. In addition, Snoop made a few allusions to Eminem projects and song titles; while possibly coincidental, the timing is certainly peculiar. It should be noted that a snippet of this song has been circulating for a few months now, so it should not be treated as a direct response to “Zeus.” Still, it’s hard to deny the timing of Snoop’s reshare, and many have drawn their own conclusions as a result. 

“Shop stopper that dropped classics? The same ni**a that closed curtains will close caskets,” he raps. “Performing like compilation tracks, running numbers up, but they’re even miscalculating that.” Gliding over the west-coast instrumental, Snoop also makes reference to both Kamikaze and “Superman,” though any link to Eminem is purely speculative. 

All things considered, it’s unfortunate to see this one escalating, as KXNG Crooked’s prophecy of a divided culture appears closer to fruition. Here’s hoping that the two legends can put aside their differences and unite, as the world needs “Bitch Please 3” now more than ever. 

Eminem Snoop Dogg

 The Up In Smoke alumni during simpler times. Ke.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Via HNHH

