Snoop Dogg Can’t Believe He Thought Drake Wasn’t Going To Last

In a 2020 episode of Snoop Dogg‘s GGN podcast, the “Gin And Juice” rapper admitted to guest Michael Rapoport that, when Drake first came onto the scene, he thought the Toronto rapper would be out of the game in just a couple of years.

“When Drake first came out, I was like, ‘He just gon’ be here and gone tomorrow.’ Because I was like, I keep hearing basic shit,” Snoop said, before breaking down why the Certified Lover Boy rapper became the biggest rapper in the game.

“That muthaf*cka don’t miss. In the heat of battle, he don’t miss. In the heat of controversy, he don’t miss. And then he just knows how to be a public relation type of muthaf*cka to shoot a video where he passing out money … Come on, man. That n***a made, ‘Kiki, do you love me?’ when Pusha T took off on him. Like, ‘You can have my head, but I’m gonna have everybody in your family and everybody in the world singing this fucking, ‘Kiki, do you love me?’ Like, that’s the answer,” Snoop explained.

In a recent appearance on Complex‘s “360 with Speedy Morman,” Snoop re-visited his comments on The Six God, and made it even clearer how he feels about Drizzy today.

Looking back on when he thought Drake would be here today and gone tomorrow, Snoop couldn’t believe his own thought process.

“That n***a ain’t going nowhere. What was I thinking? But that’s what we do in hip-hop. We limit until somebody goes over the limit, and that’s what he did. That’s what hip-hop is, to me. He probably took all that shit in when he was hearing all that about, ‘You’re only gonna be here three or four more years,’’and was like, ‘Alright, f*ck that. Watch what I’m finna do,” Snoop told Morman. “(Drake was like), ‘I’m finna fuck these n****s up. Finna do some Michael Jackson sh*t.’ And he did that … All hail the king, you gotta give him his. He didn’t ask for it, he took that sh*t.”

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Snoop, who’s upcoming album The Algorithm is set to release on November 12, also explained to Morman that Drake’s starpower and current place in hip-hop makes him feel more comfortable considering the idea of retirement and handing the keys to the rap game to somebody else.

“We always gotta have somebody to go to the next level,” Snoop said. “To me, he gives me comfort in saying that if I ever wanted to leave the game, it’s in good hands. I think that’s what my forefathers did for me when they seen me take control of the game and run with it. They was at ease.”

Drake has always gone out of his way to pay homage to those who came before him, and just one day after Drizzy called Eminem “underappreciated” and Snoop “too raw,” it was only fitting that Tha Doggfather gave him his flowers in such a major way.

Check out Snoop’s entire interview with Morman below and let us know what you think of his Drake praise down in the comments.

[via]