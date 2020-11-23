Snoop Dogg Celebrates 27 Years Of “Doggystyle”

On a day that has seen the arrival of Nas‘ Nastradamus and Lloyd Banks‘ The Hunger For More 2, one project has successfully withstood the test of time like no other — Snoop Dogg‘s 1993 debut Doggystyle, arguably one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever crafted. A relic of the Death Row era that catapulted him and Dr. Dre to new levels of superstardom, the project continues to age gracefully as an integral part of the classic canon. And now, twenty-seven years removed from its initial release, Snoop Dogg continues to celebrate the album that kicked off one of the game’s most legendary careers.

J. Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

“Celebrating 27 years of #doggystyle,” writes The Dogg, unveiling a brand new merch capsule on his Instagram page. “I made a special limited bundle for yall with my bomber jacket, t-shirt and boxer briefs. get it on snoopermarket.com.” You can check out the designs below, all of which prominently feature Joe Cool’s iconic and delightfully bawdy album artwork. In fact, we recently caught a few West Coast legends donning the jacket during an epic studio session, with both DJ Quik and Xzibit representing for Uncle Snoop’s project.

Clothing capsule aside, we’d like to share our sincere congratulations to Big Snoop for celebrating another year of Doggystyle, an album that has remained relevant, thoroughly enjoyable, and damn-near universally beloved to this day. Boasting incredible tracks like “Gin & Juice,” the haunting “Murder Was The Case,” “Ain’t No Fun,” “Who Am I?”, “Pump Pump,” and more, you can’t lose by tossing this one on rotation, especially on this milestone birthday.

Check out Snoop’s new Doggystyle clothing bundle below, and be sure to sound off with your own favorite cuts in the comment section below.