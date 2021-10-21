Rap Basement

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

Posted By on October 21, 2021

A day after his 50th birthday, Snoop Dogg takes a moment to acknowledge his 30-year relationship with his wife, Shante Broadus.

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus.

As you may recall, the power couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary earlier this summer, but fans who are familiar with the Hip-Hop veteran and Boss Lady Ent. CEO’s relationship know that they have been together much longer.

Musician Calvin Broadus Jr., better known as Snoop Dogg, and wife Shante arrive for the World Premiere of "Bad Boys For Life" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood on January 14, 2020. - The movie opens nationwide on January 17, 2020.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

According to the new post from Snoop, the Broadus family’s matriarch and patriarch have been going steady for three decades straight. Rather than gushing about his wife in a length Instagram caption, Snoop kept it simple by writing, “30 years and. Still rollin. @bosslady_ent Love u.”

See Snoop Dogg‘s endearing Instagram post below.

With so many iconic couples currently going through some pretty contentious divorces, it’s great to see that Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus’ marriage is still intact, so in honor of Snoop’s sentimental post, check out some of the best Instagram flicks featuring the West Coast legend and his wife below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Via HNHH

