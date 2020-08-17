Rap Basement

Armani Caesar Announces Griselda Debut Album "The Liz"
Russ Speaks On CyHi The Prynce Ghostwriting For Travis Scott
Snoop Dogg Celebrates Eminem, 2Pac, Ice Cube, & More

Posted By on August 17, 2020

Snoop Dogg took a moment to honor some of hip-hop’s legendary figures, including Dr. Dre, Eminem, 2Pac, and Ice Cube.

With many holding onto the notion that rap is a “young man’s game,” it feels more important than ever to celebrate those who helped shape the culture into what it is today. And while a number of the game’s legendary figures have slowed their musical output, the discographies they have built throughout their respective careers are often well worth revisiting. For Snoop Dogg, who has been a frequent champion of his peers, highlighting the trailblazers has become a routine practice.

Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eminem, Snoop Dogg

Ke.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The Doggfather recently uploaded a powerful picture on his Instagram, one that depicts several prominent rap legends: himself, Ice Cube, Eminem, Eazy-E, 2Pac Shakur, and Dr. Dre. While he doesn’t provide a caption, the clear pedigree present within the image speaks volumes. Interestingly enough, Snoop has collaborated with everyone except for Eazy, a testament to his own longevity across several of hip-hop’s key eras. 

Unfortunately, given the miniature controversy sparked by Snoop Dogg’s recent Eminem take — which prompted some fans to feel like the Doggfather was dismissing Slim Shady’s career — it’s likely some will chalk this one up to damage control. What those people need to remember, however, is that Snoop and Em’s relationship goes way back. These are, after all, Up In Smoke Tour alumni, and that’s a bond that participants will likely carry for the rest of their lives. And for those unfamiliar with the legendary rap tour, do yourself a favor and research the lineup. You’ll notice a few familiar faces, many of whom line Snoop’s latest monument of hip-hop greatness.

Via HNHH

