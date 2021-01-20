Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

J. Cole Congratulates New RCA Records President Mark Pitts
53
0
Asian Doll Says She’s At Her “Final Stage Of Grief”
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa
1271
0
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Snoop Dogg Commends Trump For Pardoning Harry-O: “I Love What They Did”

Posted By on January 20, 2021

The rap veteran had allegedly been secretly lobbying the White House on behalf of Michael “Harry O” Harris.

Earlier this week, news outlets reported that Snoop Dogg had been secretly lobbying the White House on behalf of his friend, Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris to grant him a pardon. After successfully persuading the outgoing Trump administration, Harry-O”s sentence for attempted murder and cocaine trafficking has officially been granted clemency. Although previously an outward critic of Donald Trump, Snoop praised the administration for pardoning Harris in a Zoom call with prison reform advocates. 

In the conversation with Alice Johnson and Weldon Angelos, who both previously received pardons from Trump, the 49-year-old California-raised rapper commended Trump, saying “That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out.” He added, “They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did.”


Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Strong Outdoor

Snoop continued, “It is amazing what the work of God can actually bring to life to make people understand that there is a God.”

The rapper learned his friend would be released from prison after Johnson announced, “I just got a call from the White House and Harry-O is getting clemency. He’s coming home, brother!” After hearing the news Snoop exclaimed, “God is good!”


Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Michael “Harry-O” Harris was arrested in 1988 and convicted of murder, cocaine trafficking, and attempted kidnapping. He was originally slated for release in June 2028. 

[via]

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

J. Cole Congratulates New RCA Records President Mark Pitts
53 525 4
0
Jadakiss Surpasses One Billion Global Streams
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

J. Cole Congratulates New RCA Records President Mark Pitts
53
0
Asian Doll Says She’s At Her “Final Stage Of Grief”
106
0
Jadakiss Surpasses One Billion Global Streams
146
0
Metro Boomin Shares His Three Studio Golden Rules
79
0
Cash Money’s 9lokkNine Charged With 5 Counts Of Attempted Murder
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Soulja Boy Zaza
199
0
Marlon Craft State Of The Union
146
0
Lous And The Yakuza Feat. Joey Bada$$ Amigo (Remix)
146
0
Kanye West Feat. Kendrick Lamar No More Parties In LA
251
0
Mozzy Neva Said It
225
0
PnB Rock Feat. King Von Rose Gold
146
0
DJ Clockwork Mac Miller Remixxed
397
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
251
1
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
318
0
Rolled On
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

J. Cole Congratulates New RCA Records President Mark Pitts
Asian Doll Says She’s At Her “Final Stage Of Grief”
Jadakiss Surpasses One Billion Global Streams