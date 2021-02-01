Snoop Dogg Contemplates Who Would Play Him In A Biopic

At this point, a Snoop Dogg movie is probably better suited for a full-scale cinematic universe, given how much the legendary artist has accomplished throughout his career. And while it’s unlikely that we see Snoop’s story unfold in a multi-film saga, it wouldn’t be surprising to see at least one or two of the major beats covered in a potential biopic. He recently spoke on that very topic with the Associated Press, contemplating on whether or not there exists an actor suited to take on the Doggfather’s sizeable shoes.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

“There’s so many dope actors that have graced the screen and there’s so many dope actors that have yet to grace the screen,” considers Snoop. “I don’t know who could play me. It would have to be someone who could win me over. When I think of someone playing you, I think of how Jamie Foxx played Ray. That was like spot on. So I would have to find me a Jamie Foxx or someone that could actually become Snoop Dogg on screen and give me all of that element. And I don’t know if that person is out there or has yet to be discovered. But when I get to that point, I’ma find him.”

It’s clear that Snoop is dedicated to searching far and wide for a candidate, even if it means looking away from some of the more established Hollywood names. As for when we might see the Snoop Dogg biopic actually taking shape, the wait could still be a while yet. In 2018, Snoop teased that he’d be working with Lee Daniels and Ryan Coogler to develop the project, exploring the possibility of covering his entire life story in a fleshed-out miniseries. Should they indeed go down that road, it would certainly be an interesting saga for Snoop fans to check out – provided his quest for the perfect star goes according to plan. Are you keen on catching a Snoop Dogg biopic?