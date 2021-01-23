Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Meek Mill Hints At His Next Potential Musical Direction
79
0
Pop Smoke Has More Music On The Way, Says His Label Head
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
9040
0
Wiz Khalifa
1482
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Snoop Dogg & Death Row Co-Founder Link Up After Trump Pardon

Posted By on January 23, 2021

Snoop Dogg thanks Trump after reuniting with Michael “Harry-O” Harris in the studio.

Snoop Dogg may have been one of Trump’s biggest detractors but he still managed to pull some strings in that White House. As rumors bubbled of Trump pardoning a slew of individuals, Snoop Dogg quietly began lobbying president Trump to grant the co-founder of Death Row Michael Harris a pardon. Through Weldon Angelos and Alice Johnson, who both were granted pardons from Trump, Harris was finally released from prison this week.

Of course, it didn’t take too long for him to reconnect with Snoop. The two linked up in the studio where they caught a quick picture together with smiles from ear to ear. “Welcome home big o. Bossangelos boss bacc home wit da Dogg,” he wrote.” Thank u @realdonald trump.”

Snoop Dogg elaborated more clearly on his feelings to the New York Post. Though he didn’t necessarily say that he regrets any of his shots towards Trump, he did praise the administration for doing the right thing on their way out of the door.

“I love what they did,” he said. “That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out. They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did. It is amazing what the work of God can actually bring to life to make people understand that there is a God.”

Check out the post below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Meek Mill Hints At His Next Potential Musical Direction
79 525 6
0
Pop Smoke Has More Music On The Way, Says His Label Head
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Meek Mill Hints At His Next Potential Musical Direction
79
0
Pop Smoke Has More Music On The Way, Says His Label Head
93
0
Snoop Dogg & Death Row Co-Founder Link Up After Trump Pardon
119
0
XXXTENTACION’s Mom Pens Heartfelt Message On His 23rd Birthday
106
0
Lil Wayne, Juice WRLD & Young Dolph Highlight Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

BRS Kash Feat. Toosii Feel Better
66
0
Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay Feat. Tee Grizzley & Lil Yachty Forever
66
0
Lil Skies Feat. Wiz Khalifa Excite Me
79
0
BROKEASF Feat. Quando Rondo Violent Livin
159
0
Lancey Foux Steelo Flow
119
0
Duke Deuce Soldiers Steppin
79
0
Young Dolph Scotch
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Higher
66
0
Throat Baby (Remix)
278
0
NLE Choppa “Picture Me Grapin” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Meek Mill Hints At His Next Potential Musical Direction
Pop Smoke Has More Music On The Way, Says His Label Head
Snoop Dogg & Death Row Co-Founder Link Up After Trump Pardon