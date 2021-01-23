Snoop Dogg & Death Row Co-Founder Link Up After Trump Pardon

Snoop Dogg may have been one of Trump’s biggest detractors but he still managed to pull some strings in that White House. As rumors bubbled of Trump pardoning a slew of individuals, Snoop Dogg quietly began lobbying president Trump to grant the co-founder of Death Row Michael Harris a pardon. Through Weldon Angelos and Alice Johnson, who both were granted pardons from Trump, Harris was finally released from prison this week.

Of course, it didn’t take too long for him to reconnect with Snoop. The two linked up in the studio where they caught a quick picture together with smiles from ear to ear. “Welcome home big o. Bossangelos boss bacc home wit da Dogg,” he wrote.” Thank u @realdonald trump.”

Snoop Dogg elaborated more clearly on his feelings to the New York Post. Though he didn’t necessarily say that he regrets any of his shots towards Trump, he did praise the administration for doing the right thing on their way out of the door.

“I love what they did,” he said. “That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out. They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did. It is amazing what the work of God can actually bring to life to make people understand that there is a God.”

Check out the post below.