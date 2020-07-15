Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
79
0
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
715
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
701
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In

Posted By on July 14, 2020

Get ready to watch the dogs battle it out as Snoop Dogg and DMX play their greatest hits for the world.

There have been a number of Verzuz battles that have taken over social media platforms across the board for an entire evening, but Snoop Dogg and DMX just might break the internet. We’ve watched as some of our favorite artists from varying genres have come together to celebrate music. Fabolous, Jadakiss, Teddy Riley, Babyface, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Jagged Edge, 112, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Nelly, Ludacris, T-Pain, Lil Jon, Jill Scott, and Erykah Badu have all participated in the coveted Verzuz Instagram Battles hosted by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. Now, the dogs will show off their barks, bites, and catalogs on Wednesday, July 22 in an epic showdown between two hip hop kings from differing coasts.

Initially, DMX made it clear that he wanted to go toe-to-toe with Jay-Z, but he knew that getting HOV on the Verzuz line was a stretch. There has also been much conversation about who was a formidable opponent for Long Beach icon Snoop Dogg, so this matchup seems rather fitting. However, you already know that hip hop fans are some of the best and most critical commentators, so it didn’t take long for them to weigh in heavily with their opinions on who would be taking home the crown between these two rap legends.

Check out a few responses to the news of Snoop Dogg and DMX on Verzuz below, and let us know who you’re putting money on between these two.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
79 525 6
0
HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: ATM
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
79
0
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
93
0
Akademiks Says It’s “Fake News” That He’s Been Fired, Calls Out “Hating Ass N*ggas”
79
0
HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: ATM
79
0
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Wife For “F*ckin’ ‘Round With That Lame B*tch”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

ICECOLDBISHOP & Kenny Beats Trick Daddy
132
0
Sinead Harnett Feat. VanJess & Masego Stickin
119
0
Phresher Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & Fivio Foreign All The Smoke 2.0
172
0
Problem Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg Don't Be Mad At Me (Remix)
132
0
Jeru The Damaja POWER
146
0
Jay Worthy Feat. Krayzie Bone & Shlohmo Ride
225
0
Rejjie Snow Feat. MF Doom & Cam O'Bi Cookie Chips
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Juice WRLD “Wishing Well” Video
199
0
Future “Ridin Strikers” Video
159
0
City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
582
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Visits Barbados, Hangs Out In Front Of Rihanna’s Childhood Home
Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In
Akademiks Says It’s “Fake News” That He’s Been Fired, Calls Out “Hating Ass N*ggas”