Snoop Dogg & DMX Will Go Head-To-Head On “Verzuz,” Hip Hop Fans Weigh In

There have been a number of Verzuz battles that have taken over social media platforms across the board for an entire evening, but Snoop Dogg and DMX just might break the internet. We’ve watched as some of our favorite artists from varying genres have come together to celebrate music. Fabolous, Jadakiss, Teddy Riley, Babyface, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Jagged Edge, 112, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Nelly, Ludacris, T-Pain, Lil Jon, Jill Scott, and Erykah Badu have all participated in the coveted Verzuz Instagram Battles hosted by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. Now, the dogs will show off their barks, bites, and catalogs on Wednesday, July 22 in an epic showdown between two hip hop kings from differing coasts.

Initially, DMX made it clear that he wanted to go toe-to-toe with Jay-Z, but he knew that getting HOV on the Verzuz line was a stretch. There has also been much conversation about who was a formidable opponent for Long Beach icon Snoop Dogg, so this matchup seems rather fitting. However, you already know that hip hop fans are some of the best and most critical commentators, so it didn’t take long for them to weigh in heavily with their opinions on who would be taking home the crown between these two rap legends.

Check out a few responses to the news of Snoop Dogg and DMX on Verzuz below, and let us know who you’re putting money on between these two.