Snoop Dogg & Eminem Make Peace

Snoop Dogg and Eminem entered 2020 with some rising tension between them. If you recall, it began during Snoop Dogg’s interview on the Breakfast Club where he excluded Em from his top 10, though his tone rubbed the Detroit MC the wrong way. December rolled around and it seems that no one was entirely thinking about that comment except for Em. The rapper returned with the deluxe edition/Side B to his 2020 project, Music To Be Murdered By that included a quick shot at Snoop on the song “Zeus.”

“And, as far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me

But, just not in my camp

And diplomatic as I’m tryna be

Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me

Man, Dogg, you was like a (Yeah) damn god to me

Nah, not really (Haha)

I had “dog” backwards

But I’m startin’ to think, all these people takin’ shots at me”

Snoop Dogg later fired back with a quick word under an Eminem stan account where he simply warned that they, along with Eminem, should pray that he doesn’t respond. Later on, he previewed a song that many perceived as a possible subliminal towards Eminem. There’s been little mention of this boiling feud between the two legends and protegees of Dr. Dre in recent times.

In fact, because of Dre’s recent hospitalization, many figured that this would become a moment that could bring the two rappers together. It’s unclear whether Dre’s health scare was the reason but Snoop Dogg appears to have confirmed that it’s all water under the bridge between himself and Eminem. A fan shared a photo with Dre, Snoop, and Eminem from the 90s with the caption reading, “I wonder what changed.” And though that also became a thought that ran through many people’s minds over the past few weeks, Snoop offered an update on the situation. “Nothing we good,” he wrote in the comments along with a flexing emoji.

It doesn’t seem like we’ll be hearing from Snoop Dogg or Eminem go at each other’s necks any time soon. Check out “Eminem & Snoop Dogg: A Complete History.“