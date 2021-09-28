Snoop Dogg Impresses In “One-Second Rap Songs” Game With Jimmy Fallon

It’s no surprise that Snoop Dogg has assembled an encyclopedic knowledge of hip-hop throughout his experience in the rap game; after all, he’s been active since the early nineties, having collaborated with rappers in damn near every city and coast.

Now, the legendary artist had the chance to show off the extent of his trivia chops, partaking in an impressive game of “One-Second Rap Songs” with Jimmy Fallon. The premise is simple — Fallon queues up one second of a rap song, and Snoop is left guessing the song in question. “Who thought of this damn show, Jimmy?” laughs Snoop, putting on his game face.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The first one poses no challenge, as Snoop ably identifies “C.R.E.A.M” by the Wu-Tang Clan. His streak continues as he guesses “O.P.P” by Naughty By Nature, an impressive display to be sure. Third time might be the easiest yet, as Snoop recognizes Warren G and Nate Dogg’s classic “Regulate” while pondering why they thought that would be enough to stump him.

Lastly, Jimmy trims the time limit to a quarter of a second; though Snoop’s brow furrows, it’s unlikely that he feels even remotely concerned given his ease with the previous questions. As the quarter-second snippet loads up, Snoop is still able to rise to the occasion — though unsurprisingly, given that the song in question is one of his many classic records.

In addition to wowing Jimmy with his knowledge — though let’s be honest, the game could have probably been ramped up to a higher difficulty setting — Snoop also confirmed that his upcoming album Algorithm would be landing in November. Check out his conversation with Jimmy Fallon below, and sound off if you’re keen on a new project from The Doggfather.

WATCH: Snoop Dogg plays “One Second Rap Songs”