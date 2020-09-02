Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak
146
0
DaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming Tonight
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
847
0
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
741
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Snoop Dogg Launches New Gin “Indoggo”

Posted By on September 2, 2020

Snoop Dogg comes full circle with his latest business endeavor, unveiling his new gin line “Indoggo.”

If the years have proven anything, it’s that there is truly nothing that Snoop Dogg can’t do. Not only has he amassed a legendary musical repertoire, which recently expanded to include the YoungBoy Never Broke Again collaboration “Callin,” but he has also dipped his toes into a variety of different mediums. By now, we’ve seen him in films like The Beach Bum, hosting alongside Martha Stewart, doing narration for Shark Week, stepping into the wine market, and damn near every business opportunity that might spring to mind.

Snoop Dogg Gin

Steve Jennings/Getty Image

Now, it has been confirmed that Snoop is launching his first official gin — Indoggo — naturally sparking many callbacks to his breakout single “Gin & Juice.” The partnership finds him teaming up with Trusted Spirits to create a “laid-back California style” beverage, speaking on his new endeavor in an official statement. “I can’t wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!” says Snoop. “When I wrote ‘Gin And Juice’ back in ’94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem. When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G.”

Arriving in a regal purple and gold bottle, Indoggo can be officially pre-ordered right here, but only in select U.S. states. For those curious about the flavor profile, the gin is made up of seven botanicals: Juniper, Orange, Coriander, Cassia, Orris Root, Angelica Root, and Angelica Seed. For additional flavor, it has also been infused with both strawberry and citrus. Check out the bottle below.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak
146 525 11
0
DaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming Tonight
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak
146
0
DaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming Tonight
132
0
Snoop Dogg Launches New Gin “Indoggo”
119
0
Monica Shows Brandy Big Love After “Verzuz” Battle
146
0
Kanye West Flexes His Classic Production History
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

42 Dugg Feat. Marshmello Baggin
79
0
Valee Rice
199
0
AB Static
146
0
India Shawn Feat. Anderson .Paak Movin' On
199
0
Frisco Feat. Skepta, JME, Jammer & Shorty Red Card
265
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Feat. Snoop Dogg Callin
185
0
Mozzy Death Is Callin
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Feat. Snoop Dogg “Callin” Video
93
0
RMR Feat. Westside Gunn “Welfare” Video
132
0
Murda Beatz Keeps Sake & An Xbox Controller In His Bag
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak
DaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming Tonight
Snoop Dogg Launches New Gin “Indoggo”