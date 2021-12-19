Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Big Sean Calls Out Kanye For Praising Drake Instead Of Him
199
0
Boi-1da Shows Off Absurd Amount Of Platinum Plaques
265
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
1985
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
874
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Snoop Dogg Releases Heartfelt Statement Regarding Drakeo The Ruler’s Death

Posted By on December 19, 2021

Snoop left the festival grounds immediately after hearing of Drakeo’s death.

Once Upon A Time In LA festival took a dark turn this weekend when one of its performers, native Los Angeles rapper Drakeo The Ruler, died. In what was potentially a stabbing, Drakeo sustained a neck injury that eventually lead to his passing.

Drakeo was set to perform at 8:30 at the one-day festival on Dec. 18, but the altercation happened before he could take the stage. Once Upon A Time In LA had several legendary performers slated on their lineup, including The Isley Brothers, 50 Cent, YG and Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg, shaken by the tragedy that occurred with Drakeo, took to Twitter earlier today to voice his condolences to Drakeo and emphasize he was only at the fest to promote positivity: “I’m saddened by the events that took place last night at Once Upon a Time in LA festival. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler. I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA.”

He continued to say that he ditched his set later that night when he heard the news, and called for peace between his rap colleagues: “Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by [the] tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe ya’ll. I’M PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP-HOP.”

Many others including DrakeJim Jones and Tory Lanez also shared similar sentiments in the aftermath of Drakeo’s death.

Check out Snoop Dogg’s post about Drakeo the Ruler below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Big Sean Calls Out Kanye For Praising Drake Instead Of Him
199 525 15
0
Boi-1da Shows Off Absurd Amount Of Platinum Plaques
265 525 20
0

Recent Stories

Big Sean Calls Out Kanye For Praising Drake Instead Of Him
199
0
Boi-1da Shows Off Absurd Amount Of Platinum Plaques
265
0
Kanye West Hosts Another Edition Of Sunday Service: Livestream
212
0
G Herbo Talks Words Of Wisdom From Jadakiss, Miley Cyrus & “25”
185
0
Aaliyah, The Weeknd & SAINt JHN Deliver For This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

TyFontaine Numb
119
0
EST Gee Feat. MoneyBagg Yo Balloons
159
0
Kur Sheist
132
1
Slatt Zy Beautiful Scars
119
0
Scorey Die Young
159
0
Roddy Ricch thailand
146
0
Gucci Mane Street N***a Christmas
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Asiahn “All I Want” Video
238
0
DreamDoll Shows Off Abundance Of Jewelry & Speaks On Her Birkin Bag Collection
384
0
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Recall Selling Weed With André 3000 On “How To Roll”
1403
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Big Sean Calls Out Kanye For Praising Drake Instead Of Him
Boi-1da Shows Off Absurd Amount Of Platinum Plaques
Kanye West Hosts Another Edition Of Sunday Service: Livestream