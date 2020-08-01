Snoop Dogg Reveals Top Ten Rappers Of All Time List After Leaving Eminem Off

Snoop Dogg admitted to Charlamagne Tha God that he did not put Eminem in his top ten rappers, causing some fallout online. Eminem is one of those names that you hear in most people’s top ten list, along with Jay-Z, Nas, Tupac, Biggie Smalls, and others. But Snoop wasn’t hearing it. He did clarify his statements further, and showed Eminem some love after his comments were blown out of proportion online. Now, Snoop is doubling down by posting his top ten rappers of all-time list. Snoop reminds his fans that this is HIS list, meaning he is not willing to argue his opinion and you can have your own.

Snoop’s list does not include the aforementioned legends such as Jay-Z or Tupac. Instead, Snoop’s list looks exactly as many would expect it. The only person missing, that was a shock to us, is Kurupt. “A lot niggaz been cryin about me leaving people off my top 10 without. Even seeing my shit so here it is,” wrote Snoop on Instagram. He went on to point out that he didn’t include anyone that blew up after him, since he was always taught to respect the OGs. “F. Y. I. Notice how none of my peers or m. Cs after me are on the list respect ya. Gz is what I was taught if u offended you’ll get over it I get left off a lot of top10s I’m not even on this one.” Check out Snoop’s list below and let us know what you think.