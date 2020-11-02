Rap Basement

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic "Emergency Tsunami" Cover
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
Snoop Dogg & Roddy Ricch Channel “G Thang” Spirit

November 2, 2020

Roddy Ricch and Snoop Dogg channel “Nothin But A G Thang” energy as they finally connect in the studio.

In the history of west coast hip-hop, the city of Compton has blessed the game with some truly legendary artists — Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Quik, and The Game are but a few to have risen to prominence. Now, Roddy Ricch has emerged as one of Compton’s most promising young stars, and Long Beach’s own Snoop Doggy Dogg has officially come through to connect with the Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial rapper. And though they have yet to lace a proper collaboration, this latest picture suggests that it’s only a matter of time.

Roddy Ricch

 Roger Kisby/Getty Images

“Finally got to meet and hang out wit a king from Compton,” captions Snoop, alongside an image of him and Roddy Ricch in the studio. “Much love cuz. Libra. Gang. Compton and. Long Beach 2gether now u know u in trouble.” The last line certainly bodes well, as fans will likely recognize it as being a significant bar in “Nothin But A G Thang,” the Snoop and Dre classic duet from 1992’s The Chronic. Clearly, Snoop understands that the union of the CPT and the LBC is a powerful one, and it’s refreshing to see these two generations stepping up to channel that “G Thang” spirit.

“Much Love LOCO,” responds Roddy, though he doesn’t indicate as to whether the pair were cooking up for his untitled new project. Lest we forget, the young rapper has been steadily immersed in “album mode,” though it remains unclear as to whether or not we’ll see new Roddy Ricch music before 2020 concludes. Either way, look for Snoop Dogg and Roddy Ricch to collaborate in the near future — are you excited to see Compton and Long Beach together once again?

Via HNHH

