HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Snoop Dogg Says Eminem Isn’t A Top 10 Rapper

Posted By on July 29, 2020

Snoop Dogg understands why people consider Eminem to be one of the greatest rappers ever but, personally, he doesn’t crack his Top 10 list.

Hip-hop is incredibly competitive. One of the motivating factors for a lot of rappers remains the mission to become the best of all time. With each punchline and flow, people try to out-do their competition. To this day, hip-hop is basically a sport.

Historically, people have placed Eminem high on their lists of the best rappers ever. While that’s understandable, Snoop Dogg would beg to differ, explaining why he personally doesn’t place him so high up on The Breakfast Club.

Eminem, the great white hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap,” said Snoop Dogg over a video call with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee. He goes on to say that Eminem has been put in a position where he can be considered one of the Top 10 rappers ever, arguing that he personally doesn’t believe he’s worthy of the spot.

“The game feels like he’s a top ten lyricist but that’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find,” said Snoop, diving a little deeper.

Charlamagne Tha God agreed that he also doesn’t place Em in his personal Top 10 list, before Snoop names some rappers that would go above him.

“There’s just some n***as in the 80s that he can’t fuck with,” concluded Snoop. “Like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J… Shall I go on? Like Ice Cube. You understand me? I don’t got no time to play with it, it is what it is. Cuz did that. He did that to the fullest. That’s one of my teammates, one of my brothers. He did that. But when you’re talking about this hip-hop that I can’t live without…”

Clearly, Snoop meant no disrespect in the way he delivered his opinion. At the end of the day, he’s entitled to his proper opinion.

Do you place Eminem in your Top 10?

Via HNHH

