Snoop Dogg Shares Tracklist For “Algorithm” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Mary J. Blige, Dave East & More

50-year-old Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, better known as Snoop Dogg, has been making hits long before many of us could even talk, and he’s showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. This Friday, November 19th, the California native is set to release the long-awaited album, Algorithm.

Many of Snoop’s fans are eager to see what he has in store, seeing as this is his first record under Def Jam since he took on the role of Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant at the long-standing label. Prior to giving out too much information, the “Bitch Please” hitmaker informed the public that not every song on the 25-track project will include an appearance from him.

Artists like Malaya, Jane Handcock, October London, Heydeon, Choc, and Nefertitti Avani all earned solo titles of their own, while some of our favourite rappers have teamed up to create joint tracks that are sure to be legendary.

Algorithm’s first single, “Big Subwoofer” saw Snoop, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40 come together under the title of Mount Westmore while the second single, “Murder Music” included appearances from Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes.

You can check out the full track list for Snoop Dogg’s forthcoming album below. Leave a comment and let us know which song you’re most excited to hear.

Tracklist:

1. Snoop Dogg – Intro

2. Redman & Method Man – Alright (feat. Nefertitt Avani)

3. Snoop Dogg – No Bammer Weed

4. Eric Bellinger, Snoop Dogg & Usher – New Oldie

5. Fabolous & Dave East – Make Some Money (feat. Snoop Dogg)

6. Malaya – Anxiety

7. Jane Handcock – Like My Weed

8. YK Osiris – Applying Pressure (feat. Snoop Dogg)

9. Blxst & Snoop Dogg – Go To War

10. October London – I Want You

11. August 08 – Gyu (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Bino Rideaux)

12. Malaya – Inspiration

13. Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too Short) – Big Subwoofer

14. Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes – Murder Music

15. Heydeon – Been Thru

16. Snoop Dogg – Qualified (feat. Larry June & October London)

17. Choc – Everybody Dies

18. Jane Handcock – By & By

19. Snoop Dogg & DJ Cassidy – Diamond Life (feat. Mary J Blige)

20. Jane Handcock – Whatever You On

21. Nefertitti Avani – Make It Last

22. Snoop Dogg – No Smut On My Name (feat. Battle Loco & Kokane)

23. Snoop Dogg – Get My Money (feat. Prohoezak)

24. Camino – Steady (feat. D Smoke & Wiz Khalifa)

25. Snoop Dogg – Outro