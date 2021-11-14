Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1654
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1350
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Snoop Dogg Shares Tracklist For “Algorithm” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Mary J. Blige, Dave East & More

Posted By on November 14, 2021

Snoop’s new project will hit streamers this Friday, November 19th.

50-year-old Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, better known as Snoop Dogg, has been making hits long before many of us could even talk, and he’s showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. This Friday, November 19th, the California native is set to release the long-awaited album, Algorithm.

Many of Snoop’s fans are eager to see what he has in store, seeing as this is his first record under Def Jam since he took on the role of Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant at the long-standing label. Prior to giving out too much information, the “Bitch Please” hitmaker informed the public that not every song on the 25-track project will include an appearance from him.

Artists like Malaya, Jane Handcock, October London, Heydeon, Choc, and Nefertitti Avani all earned solo titles of their own, while some of our favourite rappers have teamed up to create joint tracks that are sure to be legendary.

Algorithm’s first single, “Big Subwoofer” saw Snoop, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40 come together under the title of Mount Westmore while the second single, “Murder Music” included appearances from Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes.

You can check out the full track list for Snoop Dogg’s forthcoming album below. Leave a comment and let us know which song you’re most excited to hear.

Tracklist:

1. Snoop Dogg – Intro
2. Redman & Method Man – Alright (feat. Nefertitt Avani)
3. Snoop Dogg – No Bammer Weed
4. Eric Bellinger, Snoop Dogg & Usher – New Oldie
5. Fabolous & Dave East – Make Some Money (feat. Snoop Dogg)
6. Malaya – Anxiety
7. Jane Handcock – Like My Weed
8. YK Osiris – Applying Pressure (feat. Snoop Dogg)
9. Blxst & Snoop Dogg – Go To War
10. October London – I Want You
11. August 08 – Gyu (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Bino Rideaux)
12. Malaya – Inspiration
13. Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too Short) – Big Subwoofer
14. Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes – Murder Music
15. Heydeon – Been Thru
16. Snoop Dogg – Qualified (feat. Larry June & October London)
17. Choc – Everybody Dies
18. Jane Handcock – By & By
19. Snoop Dogg & DJ Cassidy – Diamond Life (feat. Mary J Blige)
20. Jane Handcock – Whatever You On
21. Nefertitti Avani – Make It Last
22. Snoop Dogg – No Smut On My Name (feat. Battle Loco & Kokane)
23. Snoop Dogg – Get My Money (feat. Prohoezak)
24. Camino – Steady (feat. D Smoke & Wiz Khalifa)
25. Snoop Dogg – Outro

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159 525 12
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185
0
Lil Uzi Vert Throws Mic Into Crowd After Day N Vegas Set Is Cut Short
172
0
Kanye West & Beanie Sigel Reunite Following “Drink Champs” Interview
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rod Wave By Your Side
53
0
Tory Lanez Lady Of Namek
159
0
D Block Europe Feat. Offset Chrome Hearts
212
0
Jay Critch Headlines (CritchMix)
159
0
Kanye West Feat. Andre 3000 "Life Of The Party"
304
0
Kojey Radical Gangsta
265
1
M.I.A., M.I.A., M.I.A. & M.I.A. Babylon
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
119
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
304
0
Lil Wayne feat. Drake “She Will” Video
344
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap