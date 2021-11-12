Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1654
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1350
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Snoop Dogg Surprises Fans By Working Window At Raising Cane’s

Posted By on November 12, 2021

Snoop Dogg is a Caniac.

Snoop Dogg‘s Fall 2021 has been active and entertaining. Along with a new gig at Def Jam and an upcoming album, Snoop is still able to do his usual side missions without breaking a sweat.

On Thursday (Nov. 11), Snoop was seen working the drive-thru window at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Fayetteville, AR. Draped in Doggystyle merch from his classic 1993 album, Snoop had a wide grin on his face while serving excited customers.

Snoop had just gotten done performing at Fayetteville venue JJ’s the night before (Nov. 10), with guests like Rob Schneider in attendance. His reason for being at Raising Cane’s is that he was assisting Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane’s, with his new television show Restaurant Recovery.

Several videos and pictures of Snoop went viral, as he is either handing people their drinks and orders at the drive-thru or working behind the register inside of the restaurant.

Perhaps Snoop also used this opportunity to promote his resurgence, as he is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming studio album The Algorithm, set to release next Friday (Nov. 19), which some say is a high quality project. There have already been two promotional singles released for The Algorithm, “Big Subwoofer” with E-40, Too Short and Ice Cube and “Murder Music” with Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes. It appears like Snoop plans to have a stacked roster of lyricists for the album.

No matter what phase of his career it is though, Snoop’s most reliable trait is his ability to put a smile on his fans’ faces.

Take a look at Snoop Dogg working at Raising Cane’s below.


[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159 525 12
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185
0
Lil Uzi Vert Throws Mic Into Crowd After Day N Vegas Set Is Cut Short
172
0
Kanye West & Beanie Sigel Reunite Following “Drink Champs” Interview
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rod Wave By Your Side
53
0
Tory Lanez Lady Of Namek
159
0
D Block Europe Feat. Offset Chrome Hearts
212
0
Jay Critch Headlines (CritchMix)
159
0
Kanye West Feat. Andre 3000 "Life Of The Party"
304
0
Kojey Radical Gangsta
265
1
M.I.A., M.I.A., M.I.A. & M.I.A. Babylon
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
119
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
304
0
Lil Wayne feat. Drake “She Will” Video
344
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap