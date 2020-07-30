Snoop Dogg Talks His Days As A No Limit Soldier: “Master P Saved My Life”

In the late 1990s, Snoop Dogg signed to No Limit Records—and it was a move that he said saved his life.
The No Limit Chronicles series premieres on BET this evening, and one part of the iconic rap label’s history is its addition of Snoop Dogg. In 1998, Snoop inked a deal with Master P and No Limit Records, and the Long Beach icon spoke with The Breakfast Club about how that partnership came to be.
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images
“Man, do you realize that that saved my life?” Snoop asked. “Master P saved my life. I was gon’ put an album out called F*ck Death Row. And Mack 10, he was gon’ give me a million dollars to put it out. It was gonna be on Hoo-Bangin Records… I would go up there to see Mack 10 and when I would go up there I would have to pass by Master P’s No Limit sh*t to get to Mack 10. I passed by one day, Mystikal in there. I don’t even know cuh, but I know his music.” The two gave each other compliments before linking at the studio later on in the evening.
“I come by the studio, get on a song. Master P like, how much you want for the song?” Snoop recalled. “In my mind, I’m like, sh*t. I’m broke right now, I ain’t gettin’ no money. Gimme 15. But I’m thinking $1,500 ’cause I just need something. I come back the next day, Master P wrote me a check for $35,000. So, I’m like, I like this n*gga style.”
P later called Snoop Dogg to his office and asked him what he was working on. When Snoop told him about F*ck Death Row, Master P let him know that if he goes that route, Snoop wouldn’t “live to see that album come out.” Instead, Master P made him an offer. “At that time, I was living in a house that was under Suge Knight’s name. All my cars, under Suge Knight’s name, so for a n*gga to show me you could have your own, sign on the dotted line. I had to say, you know what, f*ck that. I’m going with this n*gga.”
The one condition was that Snoop and his family had to move to New Orleans, so the Dogg tribe became Louisiana residents. Listen to Snoop Dogg revisit those memories below.