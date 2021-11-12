Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1654
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1350
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Snoop Dogg Tells Joe Rogan That Benny The Butcher Signed To Def Jam

Posted By on November 12, 2021

Snoop Dogg made the announcement to illustrate how there is no more tension between the East and West Coast.

Joe Rogan has one of the biggest podcasts in the world and as a result, he is able to get some pretty incredible guests to sit across from him. Just last year, Rogan was able to get on Kanye West on the pod, which was certainly a huge cultural moment. Since that time, Rogan has continued to churn out new episodes of The Joe Rogan Experienceeven if they have come with a little bit of controversy.

Today, Rogan released a brand new episode with none other than legendary hip-hop artist Snoop Doggwho is now a creative consultant and executive at Def Jam Records. As you can imagine, Rogan had a lot of industry-related questions for Snoop, and about an hour and a half into the show, Rogan asked Snoop if there is still any tension between West and East coast artists. That’s when Snoop dropped a bit of a bombshell as he revealed that he had just signed Benny The Butcher to Def Jam.

Snoop Dogg

Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“I’m on Def Jam Records right. I’m a creative consultant executive, and just to let you know that it don’t exist no more, I’m going to announce on your show that I just signed Benny The Butcher and he is one of the hardest rappers up out of Buffalo, New York,” Snoop said. “So that’s showing that there are no more lines to be crossed. We are doing what we’re supposed to be doing. The butcher’s coming.”

Rogan and Snoop then went on to talk about how East and West coast artists were able to resolve their issues on their own, and that when no politicians are involved, things tend to go quite smoothly.

As for Benny’s new deal with Def Jam, it will be interesting to see how the Buffalo artist acclimates to his new situation. You can check out Joe Rogan’s entire interview with Snoop Dogg, below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159 525 12
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185
0
Lil Uzi Vert Throws Mic Into Crowd After Day N Vegas Set Is Cut Short
172
0
Kanye West & Beanie Sigel Reunite Following “Drink Champs” Interview
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rod Wave By Your Side
53
0
Tory Lanez Lady Of Namek
159
0
D Block Europe Feat. Offset Chrome Hearts
212
0
Jay Critch Headlines (CritchMix)
159
0
Kanye West Feat. Andre 3000 "Life Of The Party"
304
0
Kojey Radical Gangsta
265
1
M.I.A., M.I.A., M.I.A. & M.I.A. Babylon
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
119
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
304
0
Lil Wayne feat. Drake “She Will” Video
344
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap