Snoop Dogg Working On 19th Studio Album “Algorithm” & Kids Project For Def Jam

Posted By on September 28, 2021

The acclaimed rapper revealed that “Algorithm” will feature “big-name acts.”

Uncle Snoop is always preparing for his next major move, and he’s revealed his plans for his forthcoming album. Snoop Dogg is an icon unlike any other as he has not only been in the industry for decades, but he has jumped genres, starred in films, and has been at the forefront of the cannabis industry‘s legalization efforts for years. 

On Monday (September 27), Snoop visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about his 19th studio album. Earlier this year, Snoop delivered From Tha Streets to Tha Suites, and fans ate it up.

Snoop Dogg
Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Billboard reports that Snoop Dogg told Fallon his next record will be titled Algorithm and will arrive sometime in November. There will reportedly be several “big-name acts,” but that isn’t the only project he is preparing. Snoop is working on a kids album for Def Jam and he detailed what the youngins can expect.

“I was a fan of Def Jam Records as a kid, and knowing the talent that they have over there and the opportunity that was waiting on me, I wanted to go over there and give a lot of opportunity to the artists over there to get some information, some wisdom and some guidance from me and then also develop some new acts and give some opportunity,” Def Jam’s executive creative and strategic consultant said.

“So, Def Jam was the perfect place for me, considering how much I love it and how much it means to hip-hop and how it really needed somebody like me to change the energy of the building. I’m over there for one reason: to get the music back poppin’ and to make the people feel the way they’re supposed to.”

We’ll keep you updated on both of those projects.

[via]
Via HNHH

