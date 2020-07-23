Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Salt-N-Pepa Explain Why Label Edited Tupac Shakur Out Of “Whatta Man” Video
79
0
Snoop Dogg x DMX “Verzuz” Was A Celebration Of Hip Hop: WATCH
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
834
0
Boosie Badazz In House
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Snoop Dogg x DMX “Verzuz” Was A Celebration Of Hip Hop: WATCH

Posted By on July 22, 2020

Snoop Dogg and DMX were whole moods during their “Verzuz” where over 2 million people tuned in to hear their favorite tracks from the celebrated artists.

It opened with prayer and ended with freestyles, so you already know everything in between was nothing just musical magic. Two of rap’s favorite dogs, Snoop and DMX, shared the Verzuz stage for yet another installment of the celebrated series. It’s mindblowing to think how much Verzuz has developed over the last few months, but we’re happy to see that it’s something that has continued to grow, especially during these times where artists aren’t able to tour and fans can’t watch their favorites take to stages worldwide.

As expected, hundreds of thousands of people were tuned in at any given time to watch Snoop Dogg and DMX go song for song and Verzuz shared that over two million people streamed the mini-concert. While fans can debate who won or took the crown, it’s undeniable that viewers were more concerned with dancing along with Snoop or feeding off of DMX’s barking energy than keeping score of who did better than whom.

Of course, fans watched as Snoop and DMX performed snippets from some of our favorite songs. Collectively, the culture won tonight, so check out a few reactions, along with the full Verzuz, below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Salt-N-Pepa Explain Why Label Edited Tupac Shakur Out Of “Whatta Man” Video
79 525 6
0
Lil Baby Tweets To Kanye West “Nobody Told Me” About Feature Request
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Salt-N-Pepa Explain Why Label Edited Tupac Shakur Out Of “Whatta Man” Video
79
0
Snoop Dogg x DMX “Verzuz” Was A Celebration Of Hip Hop: WATCH
199
0
Lil Baby Tweets To Kanye West “Nobody Told Me” About Feature Request
159
0
Bad Boy Records’s B5 Singer Says He’s “Never Seen A Penny” From Album Sales
119
0
Wiz Khalifa Is Team Snoop Dogg Ahead Of DMX Verzuz Battle
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

J. Cole Lion King On Ice
106
0
J. Cole The Climb Back
93
0
Jason Derulo Take You Dancing
172
0
Pop Smoke Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hello
172
0
Shyne Grady Letter 2 Lucci
146
0
Reese LAFLARE Feat. Benny The Butcher No Hook
146
0
Shyne Grady Letter 2 Lucci
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Excitement
132
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
185
0
Wiz Khalifa “Still Wiz” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Salt-N-Pepa Explain Why Label Edited Tupac Shakur Out Of “Whatta Man” Video
Snoop Dogg x DMX “Verzuz” Was A Celebration Of Hip Hop: WATCH
Lil Baby Tweets To Kanye West “Nobody Told Me” About Feature Request