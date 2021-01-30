Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

SOPHIE Passes Away At 34
93
0
Jhené Aiko Rocks A Unicorn Onesie During Hypnotizing “Born Tired” Performance
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12309
1
Wiz Khalifa
1813
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

SOPHIE Passes Away At 34

Posted By on January 30, 2021

SOPHIE passed away in Greece on Saturday morning.

SOPHIE, one of the most experimental and unique artists in all of electronic music and pop, has sadly passed away at the age of 34, according to Pitchfork. The artist was in Athens, Greece where she had been living for the last little while. Her labels, Transgressive and Future Classic, issued a statement on the matter saying “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us.”

For those who don’t know, SOPHIE began her career in the early 2010s where many became mesmerized by her incredible soundscapes and innovative production. This led to collaborations with other artists such as Vince Staples, Charli XCX, and even the legendary Madonna.

SOPHIE’s death has come as quite a shock to her fans who woke up to the tragic news. The artist’s representative addressed her fans in a separate statement, which read: “At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for SOPHIE’s fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”

This is a horrible tragedy and we send our condolences to SOPHIE’s family, friends, and fans. Rest In Peace to one of the most innovative forces in the music industry.

SOPHIE

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jhené Aiko Rocks A Unicorn Onesie During Hypnotizing “Born Tired” Performance
146 525 11
0
Juicy J Wants To Produce Records For Flo Milli & Morray: “Reach Out”
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

SOPHIE Passes Away At 34
93
0
Jhené Aiko Rocks A Unicorn Onesie During Hypnotizing “Born Tired” Performance
146
0
Juicy J Wants To Produce Records For Flo Milli & Morray: “Reach Out”
159
0
J. Prince Addresses Rumor That Harry-O Co-Founded Rap-A-Lot: “That’s A Lie”
199
0
Charlamagne Tha God Argues Drake Needs Lil Baby More Than The ATL Rapper Needs Him
357
0
More News

Trending Songs

Fredo Feat. Pop Smoke & Young Adz Burner On Deck
79
0
Lil Durk Switched Up
53
0
bbno$ Feat. Diamond Pistols Help Herself
66
0
22Gz Goofy/Back On Blood
66
0
Bankroll Freddie Add It Up
212
0
2KBABY Rounds
106
0
Lil Durk Kanye Krazy
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
225
0
Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

SOPHIE Passes Away At 34
Jhené Aiko Rocks A Unicorn Onesie During Hypnotizing “Born Tired” Performance
Juicy J Wants To Produce Records For Flo Milli & Morray: “Reach Out”