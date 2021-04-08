Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
13
0
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1866
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
596
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Soulja Boy Accuses Rappers Of “Copying My TikTok Wave” After Single Goes Viral

Posted By on April 7, 2021

“She Make It Clap” is the new track taking over TikTok and Soulja Boy says he has multiple deals on the table.

Regardless of what someone may think of Soulja Boy, one thing he’s going to do is create a wave. Soulja is deserving of his roses as he was one of, if not credited as the first rapper who trolled the internet and went viral, so it’s unsurprising that he’s topping the charts over on TikTok. Weeks ago, he unleashed his “She Make It Clap” single and it quickly became the next big thing on the social media platform. In true Soulja fashion, he’s taken to Twitter to brag about his success and declare that it’s time for a Soulja Boy takeover.

Soulja Boy, TikTok, Viral, She Make It Clap
Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

“I really freestyled she make it clap on twitch then dropped it as a real song and it went viral, #1 on tiktok and I got like 5deals from it im goated bro no kizzy,” tweeted the rapper. “And I see these rappers copying my tiktok wave they think they slick y’all wasn’t doing this last month lmao I go #1 and here they come.”

“My song is doing better than rappers on a major level with marketing budgets let that sink in,” he added. “F*ck that sh*t I’m finna sign and take over the whole industry again that’s what they scared of can’t hold me back it’s up and stuck watch this! N*ggaz wasn’t saying stay independent last month! What’s the difference now!!!!”

After The Shade Room reposted his tweets, Soulja added a few more thoughts in the comments. “#1 no label. 7 deals on the table. Stop playing,” he said. “What y’all think? Sign or stay independent?” Do you think Soulja Boy is poised for a takeover? Check out “She Make It Clap” below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
13 525 1
0
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53 525 4
0

Recent Stories

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
13
0
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
93
0
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53
0
Lil Mama Claims She Has Been Ignored By Jay-Z
79
0
Pooh Shiesty Gets Platinum Plaque On Set With Gucci Mane
66
0
More News

Trending Songs

Brasstracks What's Next (Cover)
93
0
DMX A Minute For Your Son
79
0
Chynna Burnout
66
0
Pouya Leave Me Alone
53
0
Queen Naija & Ari Lennox Set Him Up
146
0
Icewear Vezzo Feat. Lil Durk Up The Sco
66
0
Logic Tired In Malibu
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pooh Shiesty Feat. Gucci Mane “Ugly” Video
79
0
Lil Tjay Feat. Toosii “Love Hurts” Video
132
0
Mooski “Track Star” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era