Soulja Boy Accuses Rappers Of “Copying My TikTok Wave” After Single Goes Viral

Regardless of what someone may think of Soulja Boy, one thing he’s going to do is create a wave. Soulja is deserving of his roses as he was one of, if not credited as the first rapper who trolled the internet and went viral, so it’s unsurprising that he’s topping the charts over on TikTok. Weeks ago, he unleashed his “She Make It Clap” single and it quickly became the next big thing on the social media platform. In true Soulja fashion, he’s taken to Twitter to brag about his success and declare that it’s time for a Soulja Boy takeover.



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

“I really freestyled she make it clap on twitch then dropped it as a real song and it went viral, #1 on tiktok and I got like 5deals from it im goated bro no kizzy,” tweeted the rapper. “And I see these rappers copying my tiktok wave they think they slick y’all wasn’t doing this last month lmao I go #1 and here they come.”

“My song is doing better than rappers on a major level with marketing budgets let that sink in,” he added. “F*ck that sh*t I’m finna sign and take over the whole industry again that’s what they scared of can’t hold me back it’s up and stuck watch this! N*ggaz wasn’t saying stay independent last month! What’s the difference now!!!!”

After The Shade Room reposted his tweets, Soulja added a few more thoughts in the comments. “#1 no label. 7 deals on the table. Stop playing,” he said. “What y’all think? Sign or stay independent?” Do you think Soulja Boy is poised for a takeover? Check out “She Make It Clap” below.