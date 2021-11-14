Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Soulja Boy Allegedly Passed Up On Signing Young Thug

Posted By on November 14, 2021

Not only did Soulja miss out on YB, he also fumbled the bag with Young Thug.

Soulja Boy’s record label SODMG has signed some interesting acts over the years (most recently he nabbed Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son, Chet Hanks), but it’s hard to deny that the Chicago native has fumbled the bag a few times, to put it lightly.

While chatting with DJ Akademiks on the Off the Record podcast, Soulja revealed that he missed out on signing one of the biggest artists in the game right now, YoungBoy NeverBroke Again. The Baton Rouge native DM’d the “Crank That” rapper back in 2016, and earlier this week, he even pulled out receipts to prove that he “could have signed YB.”

As it turns out, that’s not the only artist the 31-year-old missed out on. During a BHigh TV interview, it was revealed that Soulja Boy allegedly shot down the opportunity to sign Young Thug. “I was working with Soulja Boy, and I was like ‘Thug, don’t worry, Imma get you out here with Soulja.’ I went to back to Soulja, I told him I had two people – I had Schoolie, and Young Thug that wanted to work with Soulja.”

“I brought Thug up to Soulja and he was like, ‘Man, nahhhhh. Blah, blah, blah.’ I’m like, ‘this dude is gonna be the biggest thing in Atlanta.’ I told him! And guess what Thug said. I went to him, and I told him and he said, ‘Don’t worry about it, I don’t need him. I’m gonna sign him one day.’ And look how big he is now, he could sign that boy!”

Knowing Soulja Boy, it likely won’t be long before the rapper heads onto social media to explain exactly why he passed up on Thugger.

Do you think the “Pretty Boy Swag” hitmaker missed out, or did he make the right decision in refusing Young Thug? 

Via HNHH

