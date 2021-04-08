Soulja Boy Claims He Influenced Rappers To Wear BAPE

Like it or not, Soulja Boy is one of the most influential rappers of the late 2000s. From how he broke out onto the music industry using the internet to his style, Soulja Boy‘s tendency to be a trailblazer has been well documented. However, that doesn’t stop Soulja from hitting social media and making some pretty far-fetched proclamations about his career and influence. After reloading the clip on Drake in regards to the Soulja Boy interpolation on the Thank Me Later single “Miss Me,” Soulja Boy is back with another hot take. Yet this time, Big Draco’s focus is on the iconic and beloved streetwear brand BAPE.

In a recent tweet, Soulja Boy wanted his props for making BAPE a highly sought-after brand, writing, “I made these n*ggaz wanna wear BAPE,” complete with a monkey emoji.

Several rappers have responded to Soulja Boy’s latest antics, with Juelz Santana leaving a simple “Lololol” with a face-slapping emoji and Tory Lanez writing, “The video for “hustler Muzik” when Wayne was running from the cops is what made me wanna wear Bape.”

BAPE has a storied history in Hip-Hop, as it’s not only a go-to streetwear option for several rappers but also a brand that has long been willing to work and collaborate with artists on select pieces and even entire lines. Most recently, BAPE has teamed up with artists such as Future, Kid Cudi, Gunna, The Weeknd, and Drake, so clearly, the Japanese brand has a massive reach within the Hip-Hop community.

While many Hip-Hop historians may point out Soulja Boy’s style when he first catapulted onto the music scene as well as his unforgettable “I got me some Bathin’ Ape” line from his breakout hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” Big Draco was simply not the first rapper to expose the masses to BAPE. At one point, the eccentric streetwear brand has even been rumored to have sparked the longstanding beef between Pusha T and Lil Wayne, years prior to Soulja’s emergence. That’s not even mentioning the impact that Pharrell Williams has had on the brand’s visibility within the United States.



Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

What do you think about Soulja Boy’s latest claim? Is there validity to it or is he overlooking the generations of Hip-Hop artists who rocked BAPE before him?