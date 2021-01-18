Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Dave East Is A Hollywood “Heartthrob”
119
0
Travis Scott Gets Roasted Over Rumored “Verzuz” Against Future
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa
1165
0
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1151
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Soulja Boy Predicted COVID-19 Era Dating With This Hit Record

Posted By on January 18, 2021

“Kiss Me Thru The Phone” has a whole new meaning in the COVID-19 era.

The game wouldn’t be what it is without Soulja Boy. The rapper was innovative and way ahead of his time. He shifted the rap game in ways that are evident in the current state of things. He became the first artist to successfully launch a career off of YouTube, leading the way for a generation of creatives that followed. 


Presley Ann/Getty Images

Of course, that’s just one of the many ways that Soulja Boy predicted the future. Another prime example would be his hit record, “Kiss Me Thru The Phone.” At the time, it served as an ode to the bubbling technology that was the iPhone. This was before the proliferation of FaceTime and all the technology that came with subsequent iOS updates. But still, who would’ve thought that “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” would summarize a broader picture of dating life in 2020? As social distancing measures are preventing gatherings and things of that nature from happening, Soulja Boy pointed out that his 2008 hit record “hits different” in the COVID-19 era. “kiss me thru the phone hit different now huh?” he tweeted along with a masked emoji.

This wouldn’t be the first time iPhone’s would inspire a Soulja Boy song. Back in 2015, he offered his record, “Trappin On My iPhone,” a trend arguably started with Rick Ross‘ “9 Piece” hook. 

Soulja Boy previously claimed that he actually owned the first iPhone. Back in 2019, the rapper sat down with BET, revealing that Steve Jobs gave him the first iPhone before he dropped it moments later. Apparently, Steve Jobs gave him a replacement phone moments later. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Travis Scott Gets Roasted Over Rumored “Verzuz” Against Future
172 525 13
0
Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Dave East Is A Hollywood “Heartthrob”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Dave East Is A Hollywood “Heartthrob”
119
0
Travis Scott Gets Roasted Over Rumored “Verzuz” Against Future
172
0
Tank Defends Chris Brown After Ben Simmons Comparison
119
0
HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Juice WRLD, DaBaby, Playboi Carti, Flo Milli, & More
119
0
Lil Wayne Pays Respect To Martin Luther King Jr.
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Shotta Spence Young & Humble
66
0
J.U.S. Feat. Danny Brown Have Mercy
119
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne You Know How We Coming
106
0
Erick Arc Elliott Skinny Ramen Freestyle
238
0
Soulja Boy Where The Bag At
159
0
The Game Westside Story
132
0
Smino MLK DR
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
159
1
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
304
0
Rolled On
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Dave East Is A Hollywood “Heartthrob”
Travis Scott Gets Roasted Over Rumored “Verzuz” Against Future
Tank Defends Chris Brown After Ben Simmons Comparison